Dambuster Studios’ zombie game will receive two expansions in the coming months, as well as a new game mode that we detail.

There is no doubt that Dead Island 2 is one of the funniest and craziest games of the year. It won’t be in the GOTY shortlist (there are too many top-level candidates), but the work of Dambuster Studios is outstanding.

Dead Island 2 is a bloody experience that every fan of the zombie genre should enjoy. In more than 20 hours of gameplay, you will have a great time in Los Diablos, a very special recreation of Los Angeles.

Months after the launch of the title, Dambuster Studios is already preparing new content for Dead Island 2in order to extend the useful life of the game.

It is known that there are two DLCs in development, which will be available in the coming months. But also, a new game mode has been leaked that would arrive independently.

We tell you all the news coming to Dead Island 2, according to the information managed by Insider Gaming.

A zombie survival mode?

First of all, this information comes from Insider Gaming, and is not confirmed by the creators of the title. However, this portal is usually quite reliable with its leaks.

Dead Island 2 will receive two DLC in the coming months. Specifically, Haus and SOLA Festival contents. Both will expand the game experience with more missions, weapons and enemies.

It is expected that Haus arrives in Dead Island 2 before the end of the yearwhile SOLA Festival would be planned for the second quarter of 2024 (between April and June).

But the main course is Neighborhood Watch, a new game mode that Dambuster Studios is preparing for the coming months. It is unknown if it belongs to one of the two expansions, or if it will arrive independently.

Neighborhood Watch, translated into Spanish as Neighborhood Watch, is a horde format game mode, with a large survival component. And it is also designed to be played in company.

In essence, this game mode consists of Defend your home from a zombie invasion, while surviving over five days. To do this you will have to look for supplies, place defenses, manage scarce resources, and shoot with the zombies.

Furthermore, the game presents us different objectives (rated from 1 to 5 stars) for each day in this mode of Dead Island 2.

If we do well, the game rewards us with new traps, firearms, melee weapons and a power-up to eliminate any type of zombie invasion.

The interesting thing is that the difficulty will increase as the days go by, as if they were the rounds of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode. This mode can be enjoyed locally and online.

It is not confirmed, but, without a doubt, it is a game mode that will give a lot of life to Dead Island 2. We do not know if it will be included with one of the two DLCs, or if it will be free.

Dead Island 2 is available from April on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. If you thought your adventure in Los Diablos was over, we are sorry to tell you that you still have a lot to do.