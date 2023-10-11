Dead Island 2 Haus takes players into a detailed story, where a secret billionaire techno-death sect fights for survival in the midst of the Zompocalypse. Haus is a symbol of the new future, as prophesied by the enigmatic leader Konstantin. In Haus, players will have to fight with new weapons and cardsfacing legions of zombies intent on slaughtering them.

Haus will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on November 2nd. Haus is set in a completely new location, a mysterious and elegant mansion in Malibu where the limits of morality will be pushed to the maximum.

