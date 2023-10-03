Denpasar Voice – Two defendants in the beating case of I Putu Eka Astina alias Tu Pekak (40) which resulted in the death of the victim on the night of Pengrupukan 2023 or known as the “Bloody Pengrupukan” case.

Namely, I Gede Santiana Putra alias De Wine (31) and I Dewa Gede Raka Subawa alias Bembem (24) were finally sentenced to different sentences.

De Wine was sentenced to five years in prison, while his colleague Bembem was sentenced to four years in prison.

“On trial, one stated that defendant I Gede Santiana Putra alias Dede Wine and defendant ll I Dewa Raka Subawa alias Bembem were legally and convincingly proven guilty of committing a criminal act of violence causing death,” explained the trial at the Denpasar District Court (PN) led by I Wayan Yasa, Tuesday 3 October 2023.

This is the first alternative indictment of the Public Prosecutor (JPU).

“Sentenced defendant I to prison for 5 years and defendant II to prison for 4 years,” he said.

The judge’s sentence was somewhat lighter than the prosecutor’s demand. In the previous trial, two defendants who allegedly beat and stabbed Tu Pekak were sentenced to six years in prison.

“To defendant Gede Santiana Putra Alias ​​Dede Wine and defendant I Dewa Gede Raka Subawa Alias ​​Bembem each for 6 years minus the period of arrest and detention they have served, and the defendants remain in detention,” said Public Prosecutor Ni Putu Widyaningsih at the trial in Denpasar District Court (PN), last September. ***

