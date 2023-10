FC Twente proved once again last weekend that De Grolsch Veste is an impregnable fortress. The much-vaunted national champion Feyenoord was also treated to a defeat (2-1) in Enschede. All the more reason for RTV Oost sports reporters Tijmen van Wissing and Nico Wantia to be full of praise in episode 178 of De Oosttribune Podcast.