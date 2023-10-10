Yesterday there was a meeting between the coach and the club: the next three matches after the break are decisive to avoid being sacked

‘The night hasn’t passed, or at least not completely. Naples is in turmoil, the fans are starting to murmur and the club is angry: Napoli’s performance against Fiorentina was too bad to be true. Aurelio De Laurentiis is not capable of bluffing in the face of certain fools: after the match he went down to the locker room to talk to Rudi Garcia, to ask for explanations, to try to understand the reasons for a terrible performance, not worthy of a team that up to a few months ago he dominated in Italy, leaving crumbs to his opponents. However, only the first act of a club-technician face-to-face meeting took place in the belly of the Maradona stadium, which had its highlight yesterday. Let’s start from the bottom, which is what interests the fans: Garcia has been confirmed in his role as technical guide of Napoli.

But it is a temporary trust, far from unconditional. And, obviously, a strong and decisive turn is needed immediately: not only in terms of results, but also in terms of performance. Because until now Napoli have never convinced, not even on the best days, not even when they received compliments via social media from their president at the end of the match, which seemed more like an attempt to manage the situation of great coldness that is perceived strongly between the technical staff and players .

At the meeting with Garcia at the Parker hotel in Naples, De Laurentiis was not there. Not in person. The Italian delegation was made up of sporting director Mauro Meluso, head of the scouting area Maurizio Micheli and club manager Antonio Sinicopri. The president, however, was connected via videoconference: the form changes, not the substance, because the anger had not yet passed, nor the fear that the situation could worsen even further. For this reason it was decided to wait a few games, to give Garcia one last chance to take control of the team and lead it out of the storm. Nothing is compromised yet, at least if we are talking about minimum objectives. What is certain is that seeing Napoli already seven points from the top is not good for the pride of the club, accustomed with Spalletti to sprint starts, made up of results and entertainment. The Garcia era began three months ago, but it seems like a Spalletti lifetime has passed. And the Napoli that comes out amidst boos – without a soul, without play, with bizarre changes – no one likes, starting with its president: for this reason, sudden second thoughts during this pause cannot be completely ruled out: the people of social media yesterday, everything was aligned for the immediate revolution, De Laurentiis, on the other hand, does not want to think from the gut but keeps every possibility open.

all in three races

Onward with Garcia, then. Also because hiring a new coach today would mean forcing him to prepare for the next very delicate match at Verona without knowing the players, many of whom are involved with the national teams. And then there would immediately be another fundamental match in the Champions League, in Berlin against Union, to close the triptych of the first week against Milan. Here, the challenge against the Devil seems like a doomsday match: paradoxical that Garcia could play for his place in the match that most of all disturbed De Laurentiis’ serenity last season. In Castel di Sangro, at the beginning of the second summer training camp, Aurelio returned to that terrible 0-4: «If only I knew where he left me…” he said to the president of the Abruzzo Region. Colorful, as always. But also straight to the point as always. Napoli-Milan could be the real match, also because afterwards there would be an almost full week to prepare for the derby against Salernitana, the perfect window to imagine a possible revolution. In short, Garcia will play Napoli in a week that starts from Verona – the first stage of the triumphal ride of the 2022-23 scudetto – to Milan, the only black evening of a perfect season that led to the tricolour. Calendar jokes, even if you can’t joke anymore. Garcia must make a change, otherwise it will be goodbye, even a costly one: in the event of his dismissal, Napoli would lose the tax benefits of the Growth Decree with which they signed the Frenchman. Which is not trivial, but nothing compared to the risk of closing the championship outside the Champions League zone.

