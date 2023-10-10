The president of Napoli at a Luiss conference in Rome: “I will make the most appropriate decisions when the time comes to make them. The race for the Scudetto is not over”

Maurizio Nicita

10 October – MILAN

“I’m having a bad time with him. I’m an entrepreneur, I have a duty to take an interest in my business. The coach and the sporting director are at your service. I will make the most appropriate decisions when the time comes to make them. The square does not can be conditioning.” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke about Napoli’s situation at Luiss Guido Carli in Rome, guest of a Confindustria conference. And he then continued: “You always have to take a reflective pause. Every hasty decision is wrong. We need to mitigate this need to have everything right away, it’s not possible in life. Keep your head down, pedal and work. When you get a coach you no longer know Italian football is perhaps struggling. It would have happened to anyone else. The only responsibility I have besides having chosen the coach is that I didn’t have the chance to be close to him.”

il casting

—

And on the possibility of winning the championship again, he added: “I believe that this year too we will play for it until the end. Summer casting? I called several. I questioned Thiago Motta, but she didn’t feel like it. I called Luis Enrique and thank goodness he went to PSG, look at the results he is achieving. He hadn’t even convinced me in the dialectical excursus we had for three days. I called quite a few.”

the choice

—

As for the Super Cup, De Laurentiis closes the doors: “Anyone who wants to go to Arabia to play the Super Cup is a moron. Have you seen what’s happening in Israel? There could be an air blockade on those territories. All this to earn a few more millions? Let’s do it at the Olimpico! I’m not boycotting: I just said think carefully.”

