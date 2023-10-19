The president: “Sometimes I feel like I’m in the fool’s market, I’m sorry if anyone sees Napoli as a stopover”

Vincenzo D’Angelo -Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

19 October – MILAN

The need for a clear and defined position was felt so strongly by Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wanted to call a press conference this afternoon so as to express the company’s line without misunderstandings in this complex period. “I read everything after the defeat against Fiorentina. In life you can have doubts and your actions must be evaluated, if there have been any mistakes I take responsibility for them: this summer’s choices were mine, obviously with my new collaborators. But from here to talking about changing the coach… Garcia felt at the center of the criticism and I had to hurry up and reach out to him. I told him don’t worry, you go ahead. Mistakes have been made but we hope they will not be repeated and we are here to support you” explained the president, effectively confirming the technician. Also because “a change of leadership is always traumatic and there aren’t many coaches around who practice the 4-3-3 with the defense high, as happened with Sarri and Spalletti”.

TECHNICIAN

—

For this reason, the questions regarding Antonio Conte are not appropriate according to De Laurentiis. “It would be a disruptive action. I went on holiday with him years ago in the Maldives, his family was also there, and we have maintained relationships since then. I still feel with Mazzarri, Ancelotti, Benitez, Reja… The rest is just a rumor that demolishes whoever is in charge of coaching the team today and which annoys me.” Furthermore, maximum support was also reiterated for the sports management, which sees Meluso and Micheli as the main figures. “I get on very well with Meluso, then Micheli as head of scouting has worked with us for many years. Kvaratskhelia was a report to my son Edoardo, who passed it to Giuntoli… Cristiano guessed a series of players, but got others wrong. He went to work at Juventus to my great surprise.” The president then confirmed that negotiations with Osimhen for the renewal are at a standstill. “I have always been calm with Victor, but it always takes two. My mood remained the same, I don’t know about his. If a handshake then leads to a denial of what was said, I can’t do anything about it. I take note”.

Close to the team

—

In recent days, De Laurentiis’ assiduous presence at Castel Volturno has not escaped anyone’s notice. “I got closer to the team to give them serenity. We are Napoli, we have qualified for Europe for 15 years in a row, it’s not like every time a match sets a piece of paper on fire you have to shout that everything is on fire. We are the firefighters, decisions must be made calmly and without errors dictated by haste. I am an entrepreneur by trade, I run a business with my own money which I have always invested. And for this I must be present, it is my fault for not having been present in the past. Now and until the end of the championship I will dedicate myself only to the team which is a Panta Rei film, which flows, which must be looked after every day because a grain of sand is enough to create distortions in the gears”. The interviews with the players were carried out individually. “I didn’t speak to the assembled team, I wanted to speak to everyone individually. Because this way he opens up, he tells you what he thinks. If you’re in a group it’s complex. And then in a group you have to speak in English…”.

October 19, 2023 (modified October 19, 2023 | 10.44 pm)

