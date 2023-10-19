Synthetic meat, there’s a mystery about the government’s withdrawal of the bill

The government is doing an about-face synthetic meat. After the all-Italian battle to reject this new food in every way (potentially saving for human beings), the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida prepares the withdrawal of the notification in Brussels of the bill banning the production and import of laboratory-grown meat.

The opposition to cultured meat has been around the world, and certainly not in a good way. The main international media and even scientific journals have underlined the absurdity of such a contrary position. The fact remains that when the European Union comes to grant authorization for the production of synthetic meat products, as Singapore, Israel and the United States have already done, the Italian ban will not be able to prevent their import and sale in our country.

According to the association Being AnimalsItaly has officially withdrawn the notifies Tris for the bill. The Tris notification is a procedure that aims to prevent the creation of barriers in the internal market of the European Union. As Il Fatto Alimentare reports, member states must notify the European Commission legislative projects relating to products that do not want to be produced in their country. These elements are then analyzed in light of U. legislationAnd from the other Member States and all the stakeholders involved. The Italian government knew very well that the proposal prohibit the production of cultured meat would have been rejected and for this reason he started the withdrawal procedure.

According to 5 Star Movementthe request for Lollobrigida to withdraw the bill to Mimi it is a “half-way measure to avoid the inevitable rejection of the Commission”. If the withdrawal request were to go forward (which is now practically certain), we would be faced with a real fool for the government.

The self-denial of Lollobrigida

Following the news released on the subject, the minister Lollobrigida he clarified on his social media that he had not withdrawn the bill: “This is only a formal question. The notification to the EU has been withdrawn, out of respect for the work of our Parliament. A procedure activated on other occasions, not just by Italy.”

On the contrary, he underlined his desire to proceed with the parliamentary process: “Not only do I not withdraw the DDL, but I am more convinced than ever that we must follow the instructions of the Municipalities, the Regions (all) and the millions of Italian citizens who have explicitly asked us to protect our health and our economy. On this battle of civilization, as on all the commitments undertaken by the Government, we move forward. Without any step back.”

