The surprising decrease in power in the film versions of DC Comics superheroes

Let no one be fooled: the characters of DC Comics They are powers in their respective pages, so impressive and complex that they leave an indelible mark on the collective imagination. But what happens when they cross over to the big screen in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe)? Not everything is as golden as it seems.

Where was the power of the comic?

If we talk about Darkseid, we are talking about the God of Evil, the most dangerous cosmic villain and, yet, his version in the Justice League movie does not do justice to this titan of the multiverse. In the comic, Darkseid could have pulverized the Justice League with a single punch. His presence in the source material is a manifestation of unstoppable evil and unmatched power.

Dick Grayson, better known as Nightwing and previously as Robin, is a character who has survived every fight with the Joker in the comics. He formed the Teen Titans and has been skilled enough to replace Batman. However, in the DCEU, an empty Robin suit signals to us that Dick has fallen at the hands of the Joker. Decrease in power or unfair plot change? The fans are clear about it.

Heroes and villains: power deflates in the cinema

Hawkman, one of the most enigmatic heroes, carries a load of power in the comics thanks to his Nth Metal harness. His Thanagarian mace gives him lethal potential. However, in the DCEU, his role in Black Adam does not reflect the full magnitude of him. We won’t see this Hawkman lifting buildings or recovering from fatal wounds like in the comics.

Ah, El Joker, who could forget him? Jared Leto’s film adaptation of him seems to fall short in comparison to the Joker from the comics, who has become a hand-to-hand adversary for Batman. How can the DCEU’s Joker not be able to fight hand-to-hand with Batman?

Cyborg It’s another case. In the comics, he has fused with a Mother Box, allowing him to open Boom Tubes for transportation and control technology at will. The big screen version of him isn’t up to par; a crucial dimension of the character is lost.

Royalty and legends: Aquaman and Wonder Woman

Aquamanthe King of Atlantis, and Wonder Woman, the Amazon princess, have impressive powers in the comic. From marine telepathy to invulnerability and superhuman strength. In the DCEU, we don’t see Aquaman using his telepathy on humans or Wonder Woman stopping Superman after his resurrection, as their comic book versions surely would have done.

The eternal comparison: Superman and Batman

Last but not least, Superman y Batman. The comic’s Man of Steel has seen fluctuations in his power levels, but with the Fire of Olgrun, his power has been catapulted to new heights. Batman, although aged in the DCEU, is younger and more agile in the comics, being able to take on enemies like Man-Bat and Mister Freeze with skill.

A surprising twist: DC’s choice to tone down its characters

When we think of the heroes of the DC universe, it is inevitable to imagine almost divine figures with unlimited powers. However, film adaptations often offer more nuanced and earthy versions of these characters. Is this an attempt to connect with the audience in a more realistic way, or could it be a tactic to differentiate itself from the Marvel juggernaut and its almost mythical approach to superheroes?

Choosing to soften the abilities of characters like Superman and Wonder Woman could be seen as a more humane approach. After all, perfect, invincible heroes can get boring quickly. By facing challenges and limitations, new narrative opportunities open up. This direction of “humanizing” the characters could be a strategic move to appeal to an audience looking for something more than visual spectacle: a story with heart and characters that evolve.

The DCEU may have wanted to humanize these characters by lowering their power levels, but the essence that makes them great in the comics is lost in the cinematic translation. Is this the price to pay for taking these titans from the page to celluloid?