At DC Studios they are preparing many interesting projects that could be joined by Tom King’s Strange Adventures.

With the Hollywood strike coming to an end, DC Studios seems ready to move forward with new projects, and one of the latest reports suggests that they are exploring an adaptation based on Tom King’s Strange Adventures comic.

For now, we know that the character Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, will debut at DC Studios in Superman: Legacy. After his official presentation, he could have his solo film and the chosen story is precisely Strange Adventures.

What is it about?

Strange Adventures

This adaptation makes sense considering that Tom King is part of the group of writers that James Gunn has assembled to work at DC Studios.

Strange Adventures is a comic series that follows the story of Adam Strange, a hero who has become a legend throughout the galaxy thanks to his bravery and honor. The plot focuses on the consequences of decisions Adam made during a planetary war on the planet Rann, which he led to victory.

After the war, Adam and his wife Alanna decide to retire on Earth, where they are greeted with celebrations and praise. It seems they can finally enjoy the peace they so richly deserve after their heroic deeds. However, the couple’s happiness is threatened when Adam’s past decisions in Rann come back to haunt them.

The plot becomes even more complicated when Mr. Terrific, Adam’s partner in the Justice League, is faced with a difficult choice. He must decide whether to save Adam Strange or prioritize saving the world. This difficult decision tests his loyalty and raises moral questions about what he is willing to do for the greater good.

Strange Adventures addresses themes of responsibility, consequences of past actions, and the ethical dilemmas faced by heroes in the DC Universe.

So it would be very interesting if they made a movie at DC Studios. Plus, knowing James Gunn, he may even cast his friend Chris Pratt in the lead role.