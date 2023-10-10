After months without knowing who he was, DC has revealed the identity of the Joker and it may surprise you.

Joker is Batman’s main villain in the comics.

One of the biggest mysteries in the DC Universe It is the identity hidden behind the Joker. The legendary Batman villain has starred in countless stories that explore his origin, but DC has never wanted to position itself in this aspect, leaving it to the readers’ imagination. Now, with the appearance of two new Jokers in DC, it seems that a much clearer answer has been found. The real name of the last Joker that has been terrorizing Gotham for a while now seems to have come to light.

in the comic Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, DC wants to propose something new with the character when telling a story in which two Jokers share the spotlight. One of them had already been captured and another decided to leave the city of Gotham to go wreak havoc in Los Angeles. Throughout this miniseries, both Jokers left an indelible mark and caused readers to wonder who the real one was. Joker and who was the imposter. It has now been known that the Joker who was supposed to be the main one had actually been the fake one.

He Joker which was in Gotham He remembered that there was a character called John Keyserwho looked enough like him for the Clown Prince of Crime to have influence over him. That way I could act like Joker and thus be able to have fun in Gotham in their own peculiar way. Accustomed to it, Joker got tired of it after a while and ended up shooting it. Although everyone assumed him dead, in the end it was revealed that Gotham’s Joker was John Keyser all along and besides, the only reason he had lasted so long in the series was because he couldn’t die.

The next issue of the series will be the finale and may raise many more questions than answers. The real Joker is trying to track down his impostor John Keyser, as well as other characters such as Red Hood, Manhunter and Ravager. It’s still too early to say what happens in the end, especially considering how unpredictable the game can be. Joker when he proposes it. One possibility is that John Keyser establishes himself as an ally of Joker Since DC has shown in the past that several Jokers have coexisted in Batman’s world, and that means there is room for both on Earth.

