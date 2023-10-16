A hero from the future admits what will lead to the death of Green Arrow in the DC Universe.

Oliver Queen is Green Arrow in the DC Universe

DC has revealed what it will be like the end of green arrow in the official canon. His fate has finally come to light and it is possible that it will surprise many readers. A team of superheroes from the future has revealed how the adventures of Green Arrow in it DC Universe. The comic Green Arrow #4 shows how Oliver Queen comes face to face with a curious version of Parallax, the twisted villainous form of the Green Lantern known as Hal Jordan. Parallax reveals to the confused Green Arrow what Oliverat some point in the future, visits the villain and requests some of his temporal power so that he can stay away from his family to avoid creating a huge disaster.

On the other hand, Green Arrow’s son, Connor Hawkeand the daughter of Arsenal, Lian Harperare still at some point in the future, working with the Legion of Superheroes to find out where Oliver went. Unfortunately for them, time travel is illegal and Brainiac 5 refuses to help Lian locate Green Arrow. Brainiac He won’t even tell Lian whether the big mess Team Arrow supposedly causes really happens or not. Brainiac 5 He gets tired of Lian’s insistence and only tells her one thing about his future: Oliver Queen dies a hero protecting your family.

Green Arrow and his family have been fractured since Oliver disappeared during the event. Dark Crisis that submerged the DC Universe in total disaster. While Black Canary y Arsenal They try to reunite the Team Arrow, they discover that some otherworldly presence is mysteriously separating them. In the 31st century, Green Arrow revealed to them Connor y Lian that Oliver encountered a message from an older version of himself, who warned him that if Oliver reunites with his entire family, the team will be responsible for a big disaster that will cause the death of billions of people.

Despite Green Arrow He is currently separated from his entire family, Brainiac 5 suggests that Oliver will return to them at some point, although it will only be to save them from some unknown force. It’s a bit shocking to hear the hero say such important information so casually, given that one of his most important duties is to protect the time stream. He may have said that to get Lian to stop his insistence, but if Brainiac isn’t lying, fans now have a very good idea of ​​how Green Arrow will die.

The future is not always written, but the truth is that Green Arrow is a mortal man who can die at any moment. Someday he will meet the end of him and there is no better one than one where he sacrificed himself to save his family. If there is any truth in Oliver’s warning in the future that the union of Team Arrow will destroy the world, so there’s no doubt that Oliver will do whatever it takes to prevent that from ever happening. Green Arrow knows his family has been through hell and he would do everything he could to make sure they stayed alive.

The comic Green Arrow #4 It is now available.

