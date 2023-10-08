With the fate of the DCEU at stake, DC suggests that Jason Momoa could have an unbeatable character in the MCU.

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry in the DCEU

DC is currently preparing for the reboot of the DCEU with James Gunn as the main creative mind. Because it is a project about to hatch, rumors about the supposed cast it could have are flying around the networks. This includes the fate of Aquaman in the DCEU, played by Jason Momoa, who is often portrayed as the DC character Lobo. In a new short story for HalloweenCrush, Lobo’s daughter, also points out her perfect counterpart from the UCM: Wolverine.

The situation occurs when Lobo enters her daughter’s apartment to force her to help her create the perfect horror costume for Halloween. Crush indirectly suggests that his best costume is Wolverineof Hugh Jackman, but, due to obvious legal issues, you cannot say so expressly. This leads to Lobo dressing up as a wide variety of characters, but it is never stated who the iconic X-Men character is. Finally, exhausted by her father, Crush suggests that she dress up as the other superhero that Lobo bears a striking resemblance to, DC’s iconic Sea King.

Lobo is one of the most badass characters in the DC Universe and many fans think it was DC’s direct response to Marvel’s Wolverine. Lobo is a creative exercise as a satire of what it means to be a hero. Although it seems surreal, DC has not only confirmed who could play Lobo on the big screen, but has also suggested who it could be Wolverine when you arrive at UCM in the future.

One of Lobo’s most popular fans is none other than Jason Momoawho also plays Aquaman in the baffling DCEU. The actor has shown his interest in the character repeatedly and DC is fully aware that he is interested in that role. This year’s Halloween story from DC makes a suggestive gesture by indicating that Jason Momoa Wolverine can become and it doesn’t seem like a very crazy idea. DC knows that fans want it Jason Momoa play Lobo, and the actor himself is looking forward to the proposal.

However, by admitting that Lobo shares a striking resemblance to both Aquaman and Wolverinethe publisher has revealed that, if Jason Momoa manages to step into Lobo’s shoes on the big screen, perhaps he can do so as a new Wolverine in the UCM.

