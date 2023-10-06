Jason Momoa in Marvel movies? He would be a perfect choice! We don’t say it, the DC Universe itself admits it.

DC has recognized that Jason Momoa would be perfect for Marvel. With Warner Bros. Pictures currently preparing to bring to life a new cinematic universe with James Gunn, many casting rumors are surfacing online. That includes the fate of the Aquaman actor, who has often been linked to the character of Lobo. In a new short story for Halloween, Lobo’s daughter Crush has also noted that the actor could be perfect to play Wolverine in the MCU.

This surprising comparison takes place in the story “Happy Hal(Wolf)ween!” by Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Danny Earls, Patricio Delpeche and Dave Sharpe. Lobo breaks into her daughter’s apartment to force her to help him invent the perfect Halloween costume. Crush tries to point out Hugh Jackman’s famous portrayal of Wolverine to Lobo. But, for legal reasons, he cannot say it openly. Can you imagine Jason Momoa giving life to Marvel Studios’ Logan? It seems that DC sees it very clearly.

The Wolf we are all waiting for

Lobo is one of the most extreme characters of the ’80s and ’90s. And many fans believe that Lobo was DC’s answer to Marvel’s Wolverine. Lobo is an absolutely absurd satire of both exaggerated masculinity and action heroes in general. He’s a know-it-all bounty hunter who always has a lit cigar in his mouth and who travels through space on a motorcycle adorned with a skull.. And, of course, he would be a perfect choice for Jason Momoa.

It’s obvious why Lobo is such a beloved character. As beloved and popular as Lobo is among fans, he has never been adapted into any live-action film. And the idea of ​​who would play him is a heated debate, although everyone associates Jason Momoa with the role for the coming years. It seems that DC has not only revealed who could play Lobo on the big screen, but also who could play Marvel Studios’ Wolverine. What would you think if that happened?