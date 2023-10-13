DC Comics has announced the return of DC Elseworlds at NYCC with the confirmation of several comics, from barbarians to steampunk, that could surprise us

If you thought DC Comics was running out of ideas, get ready for a breath of fresh air. Imagine Batman in the Victorian era or the Justice League in a post-apocalyptic world full of monsters. All this will no longer be just imagination, because Elseworlds, the DC label that brings us stories outside the usual continuity, is coming back with everything.

New series announced at NYCC

The news was released at New York Comic Con 2023, at the “DC’s Elsewhere in the Multiverse” panel. The new series will include titles such as “Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age,” “Batman the Barbarian,” and “Green Lantern: Dark,” among others. Something for all tastes, and even more so if you are a fan of the DC universe.

Gotham by Gaslight: A story with a story

In this adventure, Batman will become a character from the Victorian era, forming a 19th century Justice League and discovering the relationship between Earth and Krypton. The work is a sequel to the original 1989 comic by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola. And to put the icing on the cake, it will be written by Andy Diggle and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

Batman the Barbarian: Un giro medieval

Forget the cape and the flying kicks. Here, Bruce Wayne is reimagined as a medieval warrior in a six-issue series. The mind behind this transformation is Greg Smallwood, who is also in charge of the drawing.

Hybrid Universe: Dark Knights of Steel

Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri offer us a DC and Game of Thrones crossover. In this alternate reality, winter is here to stay, and a Viking Deathstroke will try to undo a curse that has left the world plunged into eternal winter. Don’t worry, Jay Kristoff and Tirso Cons will take us through this story for six issues.

Batman: Nightfire and time as an enemy

After Gotham City is burned to the ground, Bruce Wayne will travel back in time to try to avoid the catastrophe. Brothers Clay and Seth Mann are responsible for taking us on this time journey.

Green Lantern: Dark, or how to face a world without heroes

In a post-apocalyptic setting, the last ray of hope is a missing Green Lantern. Tate Brombal and Werther Dell’Edera are the ones who immerse us in this darkness. In this seven issue saga, we find ourselves in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters have taken control and heroes are practically a myth. The only hope left is Green Lantern, but he has disappeared years ago, increasing the mystery and desperation in this dark landscape.

The return of DC vs. Vampires

That’s right, the DC universe never tires of surprising us. If you thought facing Lex Luthor or the Joker was enough, now our heroes will face off against bloodthirsty vampires. What more could you want? More action, more drama and more fangs, of course!

In this sequel, “DC vs. Vampires: World War V”, we find a Dantesque scenario: Barbara Gordon, also known as Batgirl, now reigns as the Queen of the Undead. The heroes of the world are losing hope, but that doesn’t stop them in their quest to return sunlight to Earth.

Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, the duo that already surprised us in the previous series of “DC vs. Vampires”, return to immerse us in this dark world full of despair. With its combination of captivating art and exciting storytelling, the series promises to be a feast for fans of DC and the horror genre.

No release date has been announced yet, but the label will begin publishing in 2024. So mark your calendars, because Exciting times ahead for DC fans.