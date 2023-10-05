A new enemy of Batman, in reality, is the son of Ra’s Al Ghul and no one expected it.

It has been confirmed that this new DC villain is the son of the assassin Ra’s Al Ghul.

It is no secret that Ra’s Al Ghul, as well as the League of Assassins, are some of the most dangerous villains Batman usually faces, like the Joker in all his versions. In fact, this group has impressive fighters who have managed to put the hero in trouble. However, recently a new villain has been introduced in the comics, who has abilities that surpass anything seen before.

And to make things more interesting, it has also been revealed that this new villain He has a very particular relationship with Ra’s Al Ghul, which would explain the origin of his impressive combat skills. However, you should know that this comic contains spoilers for The Penguin #2, which was created by Rafael De Latorre, Marcelo Maiolo, Clayton Cowles and Tom King.

This new Batman villain has a close relationship with Ra’s Al Ghul

It is well known that Gotham has a large number of villains and crime figures, which They try to defeat Batman to conquer the city. Each of these characters has their own characteristics, so you can find all kinds of motivations and abilities.

However, recently, in the Penguin comic, a new villain has been introduced, known simply as “The Help”translated as “The Help”, which could be defined as an evil version of Alfred and who has impressive combat skills.

It has been revealed that This new villain is actually the son of Ras’ Al Ghulwhich would explain where he obtained these impressive combat skills.

This comic shows how Oswald Cobblepot, better known as Penguin, has been forced out of retirement to return to Gotham, all on the orders of Amanda Waller. And to do so, he decides to communicate with his old acquaintance, The Help, who is a very dangerous murderer.

However, Cobblepot I didn’t expect that this old man who looked like Alfred would refuse to cooperate. with him, claiming that he is very old. It is here that Penguin responds that age was never a factor that prevented his father from acting. Given this, The Help responds that his father was addicted to wells, referring to the Lazarus Pit.

Although, initially, The Help had refusedhe could no longer refuse this offer after Penguin drugged him and murdered his entire staff.

Who is The Help, the new DC villain

It is known that this villain had his first appearance in the miniseries Batman: Killing Time. He has always been depicted as an old man, so it is said that he is a malevolent version of Alfred. However, his age does not prevent him from being one of the best fighters.

In fact, this old man defeated Batman in his first fight, this being one of the best DC superheroes. Furthermore, he has confirmed that he is responsible for training other figures, such as Green Arrow or Lady Shiva, to name a few.

Although it has been revealed that he is the son of Ra’s Al Ghul, There are still many mysteries surrounding this character., which has rented its services to the League of Assassins. You can definitely tell that this character is a descendant of the famous assassin and enemy of Batman.

