The revelation that no one expected: the real Joker

After experiencing a wave of chaos and madness in Gotham and Los Angeles, the DC Comics fans They are faced with an astonishing discovery. The latest twist in the saga ‘The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ sheds light on one of the most iconic villains in the world of comics: the Joker.

You imagine Gotham as a chess board. Batman, the Queen; Commissioner Gordon, the Bishop; and Joker, the black King. But what if I told you that we’ve been following the wrong Joker this whole time? In issue 11 of “The Man Who Stopped Laughing,” we are presented with a truth that shakes the foundations of the Joker mythology.

A doppelgänger in chaos

Matthew Rosenberg, the brain behind the miniseries, leaves us speechless. It turns out that the Joker we knew, or at least that we thought we would know, was actually a junior named John Keyser. This character was surgically transformed by the real Clown Prince of Crime to have fun with him in Gotham.

And here comes the twist: John Keyser can’t die. Throughout the comics, he has endured all kinds of calamities, from shooting to multiple operations, making him a formidable enemy even for the real Joker. This detail clarifies why he has been a constant thorn in the real Joker’s side. Keyser can always come back for more, imitating the chaos that the original has established for years.

A symbiotic relationship in the fight for control of Gotham

He Joker He has always been more than just a villain in the Batman comics; he is a warped reflection of the Dark Knight himself. Both characters are born from personal tragedy, but while Bruce Wayne seeks order and justice, the Joker represents absolute chaos. The fact that there is a fake Joker in circulation, who can continue to spread terror even when the original is absent, gives a new dimension to the eternal fight between these two icons. It’s as if Batman has to face not only his nemesis but also the personification of his own demons.

This narrative twist adds another layer of complexity to the Joker’s already rich history. Over the years, we’ve seen the Joker take on multiple forms, from the gangster in Frank Miller’s work to the agent of chaos in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” But the possibility of more than one Joker operating at the same time suggests a new question: Who is ultimately the true face of chaos? This final story arc challenges us to question our own conceptions of this villain and, perhaps more importantly, the nature of evil itself.

The unpredictable future

As the final chapter of the series approaches, the plot twists even more. The “real Joker” is now searching for Keyser, as well as Red Hood, Manhunter, and Ravager. All of this adds a new layer of complexity to the already unstable psyche of the Joker, who has always been an enigma to even the most avid DC comics readers.

It’s important to remember that DC Comics has toyed with the idea of ​​multiple Jokers in the past. This opens the door to future narratives where both the real Joker and his doppelgänger can coexist in the complicated world of Batman.

