From B’wana Beast to the Bat-Family, thanks to the success of My Adventures with Superman, these DC characters could be the protagonists of the next animation sensation

In a universe full of superheroes and villains that have captured our imagination, My adventures with Superman has achieved something special: reinventing one of comics’ greatest icons in a series that is a delight for fans. But what if I told you that there are other DC characters who are practically begging for a similar opportunity? Let’s go beyond the Man of Steel and find out who could be next to jump from paper to celluloid.

A forgotten character and an heir

Imagine working as a forest ranger in Africa and, one day, discovering a magical helmet that allows you to communicate with animals and even create chimeras. Yes, we are talking about B’wana Beast, an unconventional character but who would be perfect for an animated series. His unique ability could provide an exciting and fresh twist, similar to what we’ve seen with Superman.

Make no mistake, the mantle of the Scarlet Speedster does not belong solely to Barry Allen. With the end of The Flash series, it’s time to give way to Wally West aka Kid Flash. Imagine a series that, like “My Adventures with Superman,” focuses on comedy and action but adds a touch of adrenaline thanks to feats of speed.

Swords and feathers

Tatsu Yamashiro, better known as Katana, is already a respectable figure in the DC universe. However, her story rich in Japanese mythology deserves to be fully explored. Why not an animated series that combines modern elements with ancient Japanese legends?

The loving intricacies and epic battles of Hawkman y Hawkgirl They could be the perfect formula for a successful animated series. Although they haven’t had much luck in previous adaptations, their story offers great potential to be reinvented.

A champion of nature and the star of space

If you like characters that break the fourth wall, Animal Man He is your hero. His abilities to acquire animal powers and his meta-humor make him an ideal candidate for a series in the purest Western anime style.

Of all the intergalactic mercenaries that exist in the comic world, Lobo It stands out for its irreverent character and its excessive violence. A seinen anime would be the perfect medium to unleash its full potential.

Magicians and clowns

Let’s talk about magic with Zatanna, the homo magi with innate magical abilities. A series that puts her center stage could usher in an era of “magical girls” in the DC universe.

Based on the manga One Operation Joker, a version of the Joker Raising Baby Bruce Wayne could be one of the most innovative stories we would see on screen. A unique opportunity to empathize with the villain.

Legendary and dark families

The character of Shazam and the Marvel Family offer a world full of humor and adventure that would fit perfectly in an animated series.

Last but not least, we have the One-Family. After the success of the Wayne Family Adventures web series, it’s time to bring this more human and loving version of Batman and his family to animation.

It is undeniable that the DC universe is full of characters who could follow in Superman’s footsteps in this new animated push. From the most iconic heroes like Batman y Zatanna even more unknown characters like B’wana Beastthe potential is enormous, only time will tell which of them will be the first to make the leap to animation.