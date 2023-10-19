Editorial policies and questions about the rights to the works of Marvel and DC Comics force artists to seek a life away from these universes.

DC and Marvel have lost big stars because of their policies. Or, rather, other publishers have won them thanks to their working conditions. The comics industry is shaken by the news that prominent figures of the ninth art have chosen to leave the ranks of these giant publishing companies due to their restrictive policies.

Image Comics y Giant Generator Studios, the latter led by Rick Remender, have announced an alliance with an impressive cast of creators from DC Comics and Marvel. News that will delight readers and collectors, as it will mean a new wave of totally original works and franchises.

This exclusive collaboration will see talented artists such as Daniel Acuña, André Lima Araújo, Paul Azaceta, Bengal, Roland Boschi, Max Fiumara, Mike Hawthorne, JG Jones, Francesco Mobili, Brett Parson, Yanick Paquette and Greg Tocchini work on upcoming projects under the label by Giant Generator and Image Comics.

What can we expect from this artistic revolution?

The first project of this new wave of talent, presented at the New York Comic Con, includes works such as Grommets, by Remender, Posehn and Parson; Napalm Lullaby, also by Remender and Bengal, and Dust To Dust, by Jones and Phil Bram. But this is only a prelude to the many works they will offer in the coming years.

Giant Generator will give these artists the opportunity to realize their unique visions and allow them to create and develop worlds of their own that will lead to a prolific set of releases of original works. Obviously, these works, unlike in Marvel and DC Comics, will be the intellectual property of their authors.

“I’ve spent the last quarter century building author comics, and for Image to give me the opportunity to use that knowledge to help other creators follow their passion and do the same makes me incredibly happy,” he said.

“Working with this exceptional cast on the second wave of Giant Generator books has revitalized me. I wake up every morning eager to see what these incredible monsters have been up to,” he said.

“As we’ve proven over the years, we create exceptional comics because we only work with the best creators, who are given the time and support to make the best work of their careers, works that they own and that endure for years and years in top quality formats.”

“We focus on creating new, completely original reads that are timeless and stand out among the whirlwind of monthly comics, and that have proven to stand the test of time. “When quality art is the goal, everything else falls into place.”