If you are a lover of the Spanish league, DAZN has just recovered its classic league package that you can purchase right now until October 31.

To be able to watch the Spanish league live, the user has different streaming service options, such as the packages offered by Movistar and Orange, but above all, the package has gained a lot of presence DAZN.

Although last year DAZN allowed all users to contract the DAZN LaLiga package offering five games per day, the truth is that many were surprised this summer when DAZN removed this package.

In this way, if the DAZN user wanted to watch the Spanish LaLiga they had to contract the total package, thus increasing the price to more than double.

It seems that this strategy has not gone well at all for DAZN, which has just included the DAZN LaLiga package again at the same price as last year, that is, €18.99 per month.

This is good news for those users who are only interested in the Spanish leagueso they will be able to watch five games per day for 18.99 euros per month.

With the remainder of the season, the DAZN LaLiga package at €18.99 per month will allow you to watch five EA Sports league matches per matchday on 28 of the 30 remaining matchdays.

Additionally, this package also includes all DAZN original shows and documentaries.

On the other hand, the platform has also taken the opportunity to offer a 33% discount on DAZN Total in the first six months.

In this way, as long as the user contracts the package before October 31 and selects annual installment payment, they will only pay €19.99 per month for DAZN Total during the first six months, and from the seventh month, they will have to pay €29. €99 monthly.