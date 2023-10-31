The record belonged to the previous round (6.1 million) and next weekend, with Atalanta-Inter and Fiorentina-Juventus scheduled, could further improve the record

One record after another. Serie A ratings bring satisfaction to Dazn, as demonstrated by the tenth matchday matches which totaled over 6.2 million viewers. Just over 6.1 million in the ninth round thanks to the presence of two exciting and eagerly awaited big matches such as Inter-Roma and Napoli-Milan. The match between the Nerazzurri and the Giallorossi was the most watched of the weekend with 1.7 million viewers and in general the second since the start of the season (after Milan-Juventus with 1,980,410). Just below Napoli-Milan on Sunday evening with 1.6 million people glued in front of the TV: it is among the 5 most watched matches on Dazn and to be precise it occupies third place. Will a new record arrive next weekend? Possible given the commitments of the big teams, from Atalanta-Inter to Fiorentina-Juventus via Salernitana-Napoli and Milan-Udinese.