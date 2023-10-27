This new promotion tries to alleviate the impact on monthly accounts of watching competitions such as half of LaLiga every day, Premier League, MotoGP or Formula 1. For 6 months you will have DAZN Total at Essential pricealthough for another six you will pay full price with permanence.

180 euros annual savings to see El Clásico

At DAZN they are looking for users who have canceled their account, either because they are about to end many of the sports competitions they offer, the motor ones, or because they are They left tired of so many price increases as we have seen in recent months.

That’s why you’re filling your email with so many of these old subscribers offering a promotion valid until next October 31. This consists of the subscription to the annual plan with monthly installment payment of DAZN Total for 19.99 euros per month for the first 6 months (the usual price of DAZN Essential), going to cost 29.99 euros per month for the remaining 6 months. .

In this way, the annual cost of the subscription for the year will be 299.88 euros with this 12-month payment obligation, which represents a savings of 180 euros per year compared to the monthly plan from DAZN Total. The requirements, in addition to being an old user who returns, will be to use a credit card or PayPal as a payment method and activate the promotion by clicking on the “Installed payment” option. Save 33% in 6 months.

DAZN Total at Essential price

What the sports streaming platform achieves with this promotion is a bonus with a 33% discount for six months the price of DAZN Total, the most complete subscription that includes access to the platform’s competitions and events live and on demand, as well as exclusive original content (including reports, interviews and documentaries).

You will be able to watch motor sports, football, tennis, boxing and 5 LaLiga matches per day for a total of 35 matchdays (175 matches per season), as well as summaries of all LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion matches. In addition, you can enjoy all the reports, documentaries and original productions from DAZN. The DAZN Total plan will also allow you to watch the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels and Red Bull TV.

In those six monthly payments it is as if you only paid for DAZN Essential, which is the plan that includes all the previous content except for the LaLiga broadcast. The platform decided to raise its prices again before the start of the competition, going from costing 24.99 euros per month to 29.99 euros per month for DAZN Total. DAZN Essential went from costing 12.99 euros per month to 19.99 euros.

The only plan that has maintained its price since its premiere has been DAZN Victoria. In this case it is an alternative plan for those who want to watch women’s soccer, since it includes F League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, FA Women’s Super League in England, Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States .