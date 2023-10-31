If you are one of those who do not stop enjoying sports, such as LaLiga EA Sportsthe Formula 1 world championships and MotoGP, then you are interested to know that the DAZN offer ends today. The promotion of the sports streaming platform ends tonight, as it is only available until October 31. Therefore, you still have time to pay less by contracting their more complete subscription.

DAZN promotion comes to an end. The streaming platform will end this offer tonight with which you can save 33% per year with the annual plan with respect to the monthly subscription of DAZN Total. In this way, you can contract DAZN Total at an Essential price. A deal that is available until 11:59 p.m. on October 31.

DAZN Total with discount

This streaming service wants you to join and that is why it has been promoting a 33% discount for DAZN Total. However, this offer is not forever. Luckily for you, if you want to pay as little as possible for a whole year, you still have a few hours left to decide and subscribe to this platform at the best price.

In this case we are looking at the most complete subscription in which you can enjoy the best competitions and events on the platform live and on demand. In addition to that you will also have access to the exclusive original content from DAZN such as reports, interviews and documentaries.

With the most complete plan on the platform you will be able to watch motor sports, football, boxing and 5 LaLiga matches per day of a total of 35 days (175 games per season). Just as you will enjoy the summaries of all the LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion matches. And, on the other hand, there will be no shortage of documentaries and original productions from this streaming service. The DAZN Total plan will even allow you to watch the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels and Red Bull TV.

DAZN’s offer basically consists of the subscription to the annual plan with monthly installment payment of the Total plan costing 19.99 euros for the first 6 months, and 29.99 euros per month for the following 6 months. In this way, in total you will pay €299.88.

However, it must be taken into account that this promotion is only valid for those users whose DAZN accounts are inactive and reactivate them through their website. Among other requirements, in addition to being a returning old user, you must use a credit card or PayPal as a payment method and activate the promotion by clicking on the ‘Fratio payment’ option. Save 33% in 6 months’.

This way, you can save a good sum of money and enjoy this discounted price during your first year. Please note that, being a installment payment in 12 months, you will have to fulfill that permanence. In any case, you will have at your fingertips the best sports competitions of the moment such as F1, MotoGP, the Premier League or LaLiga EA Sports.