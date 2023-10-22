The companies that own sports broadcasts face endless piracy where they see that all the sports in which they have rights are broadcast illegally on different Internet sites.

And DAZN seems to have found the perfect tool to fight against illegal broadcasts, a company that could have laid the first stone to end this type of situation.

Yes ok DAZN has always been firm against illegal IPTV, until now they had not found a way to block them quickly in Internet.

Now they have found an easy way to identify their own content when it is being broadcast on the Internet, and it will allow them to block it just in time and practically in near real time.

So all content broadcast by DAZN will have a kind of watermark, imperceptible and invisible, which will be exclusive to the channel, being able to find any illegal distribution immediately and thus block it, also arresting the culprits.

Thus, DAZN has partnered with the Dutch company Irdeto, a company specialized in the protection of content broadcast on digital television and streaming services.

With this system, even if hackers move content to another site, DAZN could track and block it.

We will see if this technology ends up being put into practice but it would help a lot to stop the Illegal IPTV that are causing these companies that have legitimately acquired the sports rights to certain competitions to lose billions of euros.