DAZN can now be seen on more television models and this has been announced by the streaming platform. Starting this October 18, 2023, it is now available for televisions with VIDAA operating system present in different Smart TVS brands from around the world. The app will also come pre-installed on some of the televisions we buy in the future and even with direct access.

In more than 200 brands

The streaming platform has announced a collaboration and agreement with the VIDAA operating system. Available in more than 200 brands of Smart TVs around the world, we can use it in some brand models like Toshiba or like Hisense.

“This is a new agreement that reinforces DAZN’s strategy of offering an increasingly wide range of premium sports content to fans around the world. With this alliance we increase the accessibility and reach of competitions for the rights owners we work with, such as the NFL Game Pass and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Being available on Smart TVs with VIDAA will generate visibility like never before for DAZN’s top-level coverage, as well as our products and services, while We advance on our path to be the leading global sports platform”, explained DAZN EVP Strategic Partnerships, Pete Parmenter.

VIDAA is available in 180 countries and territories and is an operating system for televisions that allows access to all types of content and compatible applications. Now, among these apps is DAZN to watch competitions and sports live.

Pre-installed and with direct access

Not only will it be compatible with the operating system but the alliance goes one step further. As the two parties have explained, the agreement will allow televisions to have the pre-installed app on all new models of televisions we buy. The app, as explained in the statement, will be available pre-installed on Smart TVs that work with VIDAA globally and markets such as the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States and Brazil will be included for the first time.

In addition, it will not only be available as an application but television controls will include a direct access button to DAZN starting in 2024 in markets such as Spain, Germany or Italy. All you have to do is press the button on the remote control to access the content as long as you have an account in the service

Where DAZN is supported

But VIDAA is not the only operating system compatible with DAZN but we can see it on many other compatible devices both on the television and on mobile phones or tablets… It is compatible with televisions from the brands LG, Samsung, Hisense, Philips o Panasonic but we can also see it on other devices such as the Google Chromecast, the Apple TV, on any device with Android TV, on all models of Amazon Fire TV Stick or Amazon Fire TV and on video game consoles such as the PlayStation or the Xbox.

If we do not know if our television is compatible or not, we can check it from the streaming service’s help page where we will read all the compatible models of each brand. Models that will soon be added any new VIDAA TV.