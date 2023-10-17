Survival Horror in the late 90s had a certain impact and its effect lasts to this day. We go from charming environments, adorable characters and fantastic stories to living real nightmares. Anyone who lived through it cannot deny that going from Super Mario 64 to Resident Evil was a fact that left its mark on a generation of players. Those times made history, they laid a foundation and it continues to be built on, although from time to time there are those who decide to speak to that memory, such as Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.

Daymare, a project that unintentionally confirmed to us some long-awaited news

Before addressing what Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is, I would like to write about the origin of this franchise and its relevance in the underground and in the independent and AA horror game scene. Years ago, a group of Italian creatives, passionate about the first installments of Resident Evil, decided to make an unofficial remake of Resident Evil 2. Capcom had barely returned to the path of success but the horror IP had taken a turn towards immersive first-person experiences. The idea that they would please those who had been asking for a remake of the second installment for a long time seemed impossible.

H.A.D.E.S. el equivalente a S.T.A.R.S.

However, one day the Japanese company contacted these creatives and informed them that their Resident Evil 2 remake project had to die. First, because they were touching intellectual property and… well, at least a threat is presented before the lawyers are actually sent. Second, they had to stop the project immediately because the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake was being developed in the bowels of the Japanese company. Of course the expectation was simply that Capcom would threaten them and tell them to go to hell. But it was not like that. After reviewing their progress, they were motivated to create their own franchise and from there Daymare 1998 was born, a tribute to Resident Evil 2, already as a studio called Invader Studios.

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle: back to the 90s

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is the prequel to Daymare 1998, whose origin is located in an incident mentioned in that first game. Without falling into spoilers, the story puts us in the role of Dalila Reyes, a scientist turned soldier who works for the elite group Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search (HADES), remember that here everything starts from Resident Evil so the references They are everywhere… Did someone say STARS?

The premise is that something happened in Area 51, yes, that mythical place always related to extraterrestrial activity, but in this story it flirts with cosmic horror and the excesses of scientific research within the military perspective, although don’t worry, It won’t end up on some tentacle-ridden dimension or planet waiting for Cthulhu. An emergency alert is the preamble for Dalila Reyes and a very small unit to investigate what happened, gather information and get out of there as soon as possible.

At times, Area 51 becomes a terrifying space

The first success of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is in its story, because although simple and cliché, it is solid, well-written and keeps you interested so that you always want to play a little more to find out what happens; especially when you enter a complex that is secret within what was already secret. Yes, there’s a huge experiment that got out of control and a whole research center underground, but strangely and pleasantly it doesn’t feel like a copy of the first 2 Resident Evil games, but rather an homage to what they were. and what they caused. Considering that this game speaks to your 1998 version, it is worth following the development of events from beginning to end.

Honoring the Survival Horror of yesteryear: between tributes, errors and limitations

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle may have an interesting story and tribute elements to Resident Evil, but that is only an ornament, as it has no meaning if the design, mechanics and gameplay do not fulfill their function and do not provide a consistent and satisfying experience. .

This prequel, like the first game, is based on a vision of what a fan-made remake of Resident Evil 2 would be, but specifically what the genre was like in those years, and some later. This is a third-person video game with a shoulder camera perspective (immortalized by Resident Evil 4) and a game structure that involves a cycle of exploration, puzzle solving and combat.

The foolishness of humans to beat death

The exploration in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is sustained by its history and the gloomy surroundings of this disgraced military-scientific complex. The problem is that it is linear and is impacted by the ups and downs on a visual level, because just as Invader Studios achieves very good scenarios, there are also portions that are notable for their low quality and the very obvious filler content.

The puzzles won’t break your mind and are simply there because of a design decision and as a reference to video games of the genre of that time. You simply will not get lost, nor will you get upset for not knowing how to solve this or that puzzle, the very development of events and linearity will tell you where and what you have to do in the most obvious way possible. I don’t know, maybe it’s a reference or maybe having played so many titles of this type at that time gave me the learning to know how to solve the puzzles.

This path takes us to the core of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, its gameplay exposed in combat. Unofficial history, rumors, conspiracies, agree that every army at some point in history has played with the possibility of soldiers remaining on the battlefield even after dying, even if it is as a decoy. As a company, any army would be happy not to count so many casualties. Well, in this prequel one of the experiments achieved the reanimation of bodies via shocks and energy transmission.

The fight is caught between 2 proposals

This puts us before the particular proposal of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle because you face creatures that have stopped being human but that when they die emit an electric discharge that is capable of reviving them and those around them. Think of it as a basic horde concept but with very few enemies. The idea of ​​Invader Studios is in the middle of what was the excellent proposal of the Crimson Head in Resident Evil – REmake (since the bodies had to be incinerated under penalty of their reanimation and conversion into faster and more hostile creatures) and the inclination towards Resident Evil 4 action combat.

Unfortunately, the result is mediocre, as it feels like a third-person shooting mechanic that gets stuck between 2 proposals. Dalila Reyes’ mobility is clumsy and her reaction in combat is not as fast as required considering that these undead are fast and ferocious. Also, the aiming and shooting are not as accurate, so in the 2 difficulty levels (which are not the first ones that function as a story just to enjoy the narrative) you will die several times due to these details. At the same time, our HADES agent only has a couple of weapons (a shotgun and a submachine gun), so don’t expect variety in that sense because you will have to learn to survive with them.

Successful Aiming and Shooting Gets Complicated

In an attempt to offer something new, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle offers the Frost Grip, an attachment that allows you to freeze enemies and then destroy them so that, having ammo, you can prevent them from reviving with energy. In this case, the artifact is very powerful, so the balance is not the best in terms of combat experience. The variety of enemies is minimal: there are only 3 variants, so there is not much to point out given the notorious limitations of the project; Of course, it is necessary to take into account that this is a small study and not a multi-million dollar development.

The gaming experience, with its flaws and limitations, can pass if you put yourself in 1998 mode, that is, remembering the child or teenager you were in those years. However, it is not something like taking a bicycle after so much time, since the controls have changed, as well as the sensitivities and in this case we are only one step ahead of tank mechanics, perhaps very little above the first attempts at 3D movement of the genre. I can’t say that the gaming experience is terrible or bad, the qualifier I give it is mediocre.

Area 51 like you’ve never seen it before

In Survival Horror, the formula is not limited to story and mechanics, the challenge of making it an immersive and terrifying experience is also involved. In the case of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, I think the proposal comes out well because despite the ups and downs on a visual level, it is attractive to see everything that was built in Area 51 along with the degradation as more is discovered about this disaster. The sense of loneliness and that something can appear at any moment lurks around every corner and the game achieves some truly tense and terrifying moments.

The disaster at the secret complex of Area 51

However, the negative is that the design of the characters, their visual quality and even that of the enemies is poor and of low quality. Likewise, on the version I played, Xbox Series S, I encountered loading times that should no longer exist in the era of SSDs. At the same time, performance is uneven and at times everything runs well while at other times there are very noticeable drops in frames per second, even in situations that do not involve action.

Despite the updates it already has, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle continues to suffer from the loading of elements in the scenarios and other details that are obvious and that seem without a solution. Something that I disliked was the relationship with the contextual system between character and setting to solve puzzles or take objects, since you had to approach in a certain position and with a specific aim for the prompt to act or take to appear.

On an audio level, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is very good with acoustic details that add to the suspense and terror, as well as the soundtrack that becomes emotional and highlights what is happening, in terms of story.

A flirtation with cosmic horror

A tribute… and nothing more

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle seems to be at the level of the first installment, although at times it suggests that it is falling behind. Unlike Daymare 1998, this is a proposal that got caught up in its attempt to pay homage and its desire to do something original. Despite this, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle can be a passable old-school horror game experience, and if you have the desire to return to those times from a perspective made by fans, for fans, it is an option you should consider.

