Of the more than 182 museums in Mexico City, there are some where you will have the opportunity to explore unnoticed spaces. On these dates of the Day of the Dead, we share with you this list of museums, considered dark, gloomy but very interesting.

Museum of Mexican Medicine

Known as the Old Palace of the Inquisition, this building in the Historic Center served as the tragic headquarters to carry out the torture and trials ordered by the Holy Inquisition of New Spain. A good number of people died in their rooms, almost all of them innocent.

Address: Republic of Brazil 33, Historical Center of the CDMX, Cuauhtémoc.

Pathology Museum

The Pathology Museum of the Eduardo Liceaga General Hospital exhibits at least a thousand different pieces of organs in its stained glass windows. We can consider it as another dark museum in CDMX.

Street Address: Dr. Balmis No.148, Col. Doctores, Cuauhtémoc.

Carmen Museum

There are fearsome spaces like the old religious retreats. This place, in addition to exhibiting hundreds of pieces dating back to the year 1500, in this museum we can learn about the silent life that the Discalced Carmelites had.

Address: Av. Revolución 6-no 4 y, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City.

wax Museum

This mansion was the work of Rivas Mercado, the famous architect who designed the Angel of Independence. Although the residence was built at the beginning of the 20th century, the museum opened its doors in 1979. It has a horror room where dark creatures that have sounds and movement are exhibited.

Address: London 6, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City.

San Fernando Pantheon-Museum

This is a museum that in the 19th century was a kind of pantheon where famous figures were buried. A place where the remains of Benito Juárez, Ignacio Zaragoza and Miguel Miramón rest.

At first it was a private pantheon, but after a great cholera epidemic, it had to be opened to the public.

Address: C. San Fernando 17, CDMX Historical Center, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc.

