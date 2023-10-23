On October 26, the 2023 edition of Calaverandia officially opens its doors in the Ávila Camacho park, however, This Sunday was the soft open for special guests, media and influencers, which serves as a preamble to the magic and mystique that this park will be developing until November 19tentatively.

Tania Cortés, director of Calaverandia, highlighted that up to this moment the assembly is 95% complete, warming up the engines to be at 100% on the 26th.

The guests first enjoyed the show “Alma”, an audiovisual and video mapping performance where it is told how the souls and rituals that were carried out in pre-Hispanic culture transcended and how they changed with the Conquest, developing an interesting syncretism until now. in which the artist José Guadalupe Posada creates Catrina and she becomes an emblem and reference for the Day of the Dead.

A great display of lights and fireworks, plus paraphernalia, framed this narrative. Then the audience was taken to the great altar of the dead where they were received by singers dressed as the Day of the Dead. This ornamentation looked impressive, and after the vocal show, people began to take photographs and continue with the tour where there were distinctive activations for everyone. the family.

There are stands where people can come to paint their faces with neon tones and enjoy the mystical atmosphere of the Day of the Dead. There is a new show called “Tumu” that talks about the relationship between the monarch butterfly and souls, however, in the soft open this experience was not yet ready, but the public could see the rehearsals.

Those looking for a quieter moment could go to the food area and enjoy Mexican snacks and typical Tapatio foods such as Donitas del Centro while listening to marichi music in the kiosk decorated with marigold flowers.

Manuel González, 36, who attended the evening, highlighted that the park continues to maintain its magic and that with the innovations that have been made to it, “it has turned out to be more spectacular than other years. Alma’s show continues to be an experience where you definitely feel and live Mexico.”

Gabriel Lozano, 34, who arrived accompanied by his family, also shared his opinion. “It seems to me that they incorporated and rearranged certain elements that give more space to the park, and thus maintain the essence of the Day of the Dead. I managed to notice new aspects in Alma’s show. It is becoming a classic to come to Calaverlandia on these dates” .

Schedules

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.mx and park ticket offices.

Themes

