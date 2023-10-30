The emblematic Pantheon of Bethlehem will carry out a marathon of night tours to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

“I carry you in my heart”, will be performed on October 31, November 1, 2, 3 and 4 at 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tickets to participate in these tours must be purchased on the same day. Sales hours for night tours are from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Only cash payments are accepted and a maximum of 4 tickets are sold per person.

Why is the Pantheon of Bethlehem so important?

According to the Cultural Information System, the Panteón de Santa Paula, now known as the Panteón de Belén, It was built in 1848 by the architect Manuel Gómez Ibarra, at the request of Bishop Diego de Aranda y Carpinteiro.

The Pantheon Museum of Bethlehem is a sample of funerary architecture from different periods. Due to its architectural wealth, it is protected by the National Institute of Anthropology and History and is considered a National Architectural Treasure.

The remains of many figures who stood out in politics, education, science, music and literature were deposited in this pantheon. It has a crowned chapel, of Egyptian influence, which was previously the Central Mausoleum, where the remains of Jalisco Illustrious Men were located and which were later transferred to the Rotunda of the Illustrious Jaliscienses.

MV

