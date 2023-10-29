He Day of the Dead is getting closer, it is a Mexican tradition that is celebrated on November 1 and 2 with the aim of remembering those loved ones who have gone ahead along the way.

These days, many families tend to set up altars, go to the pantheon, decorate the graves of their relatives with confetti in pink, purple and orange, as well as put marigold flowers, in addition to preparing hot chocolate and accompanying it with delicious bread. dead.

To enjoy these family moments more, we bring you a selection of Day of the Dead commemorative films that can be seen by the littlest ones to the oldest ones.

Top 4 movies to celebrate the Day of the Dead

1. Coco

Movie that Disney released in 2017 and that It is based, entirely, on this Mexican tradition.

Coco develops around Miguel, who accidentally ends up in the world of the dead where he looks for his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to support him in his dream of becoming a great singer.

2. The Book of Life

Film released in 2014, which also takes place in the context of this celebration.

Tells the story of Manolo, a young man who wants to dedicate himself to music, but his family wants him to be a bullfighter. Before choosing which path to take, you will embark on an incredible journey that will span three fantastic worlds, where you will have to face your worst nightmares and fears.

3. The legend of the Nahuala

Mexican film released in 2007, based on a legend from Puebla, Among its characters are two sugar skulls and a colorful alebrije.

The story focuses on the year 1807, where Leo San Juan He finds himself involved in this legend with which his older brother, Nando, used to scare him. In this adventure, Leo will have to face the spirit of the Nahuala before the Day of the Dead, otherwise, he will take over the entire town.

4. Day of the Dead

Released in 2019, this story focuses on a very special city, where the legend of the Day of the Dead originated, where a secret is about to be discovered by a little girl who embarks on an adventure to find out its origin.

However, this will completely change any form of life known so far in the place.

Get comfortable with your family and enjoy a Day of the Dead marathon.

