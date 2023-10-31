Day of the Death is about to arrive and throughout the country a celebration is planned to remember all those who are no longer here and, to do so, many will make offerings as a tribute and reminder of their relatives, but How much is spent in Mexico to celebrate the dead on this emblematic date?

In 2023, people with limited resources could invest up to 30% of their monthly salary. That is, close to two thousand pesos to set up the traditional Day of the Dead offeringalthough in different states of the Mexican Republic the figure would increase depending on the size of the installationcommented the academic from the UNAM Faculty of Economics, Luis Fernando González Martínez.

“What increased its price the most was the incense (similar to a cup where incense is burned to purify houses), which currently has a cost of approximately 120 pesos on averagewhich represents an increase of 330%,” he noted.

It is followed by copal, whose price skyrocketed 141% going from 19 pesos per 100 grams in 2016 to 45 pesos in 2022. Another element is ground table salt, which increased up to 82% going from 4.87 pesos per 500 grams to 8.70.

In the case of flowers, the cloud also registered an increase of 80%since in the aforementioned period a small bouquet was purchased for approximately 11 pesos, later for more than 45 pesos, a price that is maintained today. Cempasúchil rose 60 percent, as it cost 12.50 and is now purchased, on average, for 20 pesos.

In a statement, he indicated that dFrom 2015 to 2022, the investment made by the inhabitants of Mexico City increased 80 percent.

The specialist from the Institute of Economic Research of the highest educational institution, also stated that regarding consumption in the country’s capital, analysis reveals that In 2015, approximately 935 pesos were invested and in 2022, according to data from the Secretariat of Economic Development (Sedeso), the figure rose to 1,680 pesos on average..

One of the main rituals of the festival, recognized since 2008 as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is the assembly of an altar in homes adorned with flowers of different types, candles, salt, water, copal, incense burners. (instrument where incense is placed), bread of the dead, fruits and other elements that, it is known, were to the taste of the deceased people.

