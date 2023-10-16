To celebrate the traditional Day of the Dead, one of the favorite seasons of many people, with a cold and sweet touch, You can prepare various recipes with the marigold flower, as it is edible.

Some people say they love this time for its deep meaning and others for the decoration seen on the streets and in the houses with the offerings. Other people love the delicious bread of the dead and others the smell of marigold flowers that invades those days.

Have you tried cempasuchil flower snow? The recipe page “Lola told me so”, He shares with us the following homemade recipe, in which you do not need machines to prepare it.

Ingredients:

500 ml of whipping cream 1 can of condensed milk 5 tablespoons of powdered milk Marigold flowers 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence Edible orange or yellow artificial coloring (optional)

Procedure:

Remove the petals from the marigold flowers until you obtain approximately the size of two cups. Place them in water, add a few drops of disinfectant and let them sit for 15 minutes to clean. Then, mix the condensed milk, petals, milk powder and vanilla essence in a blender. Beat the whipping cream until creating a thick mixture. Add the contents of the blender to the whipping cream and mix slowly. If you wish, you can add a little artificial coloring at this point. Strain the mixture, since the flowers leave ‘hairs’. Finally, add the entire mixture to a container, cover it and put it in the freezer for about 8 hours or overnight. Take your container out of the freezer and decorate it with marigold petals to make it look pretty.

