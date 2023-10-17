Talking about death is a sensitive topic and sometimes it is difficult to do so, especially with children. Fortunately There are some animated films that explain death in a simple, understandable and entertaining way.

Here we list five movies that you can enjoy with boys and girls.

Miguel is a young man with the dream of becoming a music legend despite his family’s prohibition. His idol is Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous musician and singer in Mexico. Miguel’s passion will lead him to enter the “Land of the Dead”, where he will learn about his true family legacy. (Filmaffinity)

“Onward” (2020)

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfood, embark on an adventure in which they set out to discover if there is still some magic. in the world that allows them to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were still too young to remember him. (Filmaffinity)

“The Legend of Nahuala” (2007)

The year is 1807 in the City of Puebla de los Ángeles, New Spain. Leo San Juan, an insecure nine-year-old boy, lives eternally scared by the horror stories that Nando, his older brother, tells him. Within these stories is The Legend of the Nahuala, according to which, an old abandoned mansion is possessed by the spirit of an evil witch known as the Nahuala, who is waiting for the soul of an innocent child to resurrect and obtain absolute power. . (Filmaffinity)

“Kubo and the Two Magic Strings” (2016)

Kubo lives peacefully in a small, normal town until a spirit from the past turns his life upside down by reigniting revenge. This causes Kubo a multitude of bad feelings as he finds himself chased by gods and monsters. If Kubo truly wants to survive, he must first locate a magical armor that was once worn by his father, a legendary samurai warrior. (Filmaffinity)

“Day of the Dead” (2019)

In a small town where the spirits return once a year during the Day of the Dead, lives Salma, a 16-year-old girl, who is the only one in the town who cannot bring anyone because she does not know the whereabouts or identity of her parents. . Since she was little she has investigated it without success, until one day Salma and her friends, Jorge and Pedro, discover a clue that takes them on a path full of adventures, ghosts, skulls and a mysterious man to the underworld. (Filmaffinity)

