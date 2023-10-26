Los bank holidays or holidays In Mexico they are different from those for mandatory work breaks and are also part of the bridges. For this 2023, take into account if the bank branches will not open on the occasion of the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2.

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) defines non-business days for banks and the Mexican Stock Exchange, as published in the Official Journal of the Federation.

The 2023 Bank Holiday Calendar is

January 1. For New Year.

February 1st. For February 5, anniversary of the Mexican Constitution.

March, 15th. For March 21, the birth of Benito Juárez

April 1 and 2. Corresponding to Thursday and Friday of Holy Week.

May 1. For Labor Day.

16 of September. For the Independence of Mexico.

November 2. Day of the Dead.

November 15. For November 20, anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

December 12th. It corresponds to the day of the bank employee.

December 25. Christmas.

For these reasons, banks do open on November 1, but not on November 2, which this year will fall on Wednesday and Thursday.

And the supermarket banks?

Banks that offer their services inside commercial stores and supermarkets can open to the public on weekends and some holidays during their usual hours.

