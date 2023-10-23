Just around the corner are the festivities of Day of the Dead 2023dates on which Mexicans usually set up altars in their homes as a ritual to commemorate their loved ones.

In Mexico, on November 1 and 2, as marked by tradition, offerings are placed to share with the deceased: wine, bread, water, fruit, stews, among other typical dishes of each region.

According to beliefs, the most important thing about this date is the reunion with family or friends who are no longer here; while his loved ones cross the Mictlán to enjoy the celebration.

Among the main elements that an offering must contain are: typical food, copal, water, wine, salt and the traditional cempasúchil flower.

He Inegi reported that this season it will benefit 33,373 establishments dedicated to trade retail of natural plants and flowers.

How much does it cost to put up an altar for the dead?

The Jamaica Market in Mexico City, for example, becomes the best host to offer consumers a wide variety of products to decorate and place offerings in houses and cemeteries.

For this exercise, El Universal conducted a tour of the Jamaica Market to verify the current prices of food, flowers, fruit and candles.

Los Product prices are as of October 21, 2023 and may vary depending on the area and season.

Elements for an altar for the dead at home or pantheon:

Sugar skulls: Girls 5 pesosmedian 15 pesos and big 25 pesos

Chocolate skulls: Girls, 5 pieces per 50 pesos; medium, 5 pieces per 60 pesos; large, 5 pieces per 70 pesos

Shredded paper: The dozen of a single color in medium size is priced at 20 pesos

Candle holders: With glass they range between 20 and 25 pesos. The paper ones cost 12 pesos the girls and 22 the great Salt: 18 pesos the Copal kilo: 10 pesos small water bag: 14 pesos

Cempasuchil: pots small 25 and pots large up to 50 pesos

The approximate price of an offering at home may vary between 200 and 300 pesos depending on the size and the elements that are added.

For a more complete offering you can place:

Plastic skulls: The piece in 65 pesos and two pieces per 100 pesos

Battery candles: The piece in 10 pesos or a dozen for 80 pesos Mini pumpkins: 80 pesos the kilo Giant pumpkin: 15 pesos the kilo Sweet Potato: 25 pesos the kilo Apple: 20 pesos the kilo Colored sawdust: a bag in 30 pesos o 2 bags per 50 pesos

Mud dogs: 35 pesos the Can Beer piece: 25 pesos

