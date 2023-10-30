loading…

GAZA – War between Israel and Hamas have entered their 24th day on Monday (30/10/2023). Already 8,005 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Below are some figures showing the number of victims of the Israel-Hamas war. These figures come from reports from the Associated Press, the Gaza Ministry of Health, the Israeli military, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Palestinian Red Crescent.

-Number of people killed in Israel: 1,403 people.

-Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 8,005 people.

-The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 116 people.

-Number of injured Israelis: 5,431 people.

-Number of injured Palestinians in Gaza: 20,242 people.

-Number of injured Palestinians in the West Bank: 2,000.

-Number of displaced Israelis: 250,000 people.