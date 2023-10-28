October 26, 2023

Davide Tardozzi’s statements at the press conference ahead of the Thailand GP

During the press conference to present the Buriram GP, the Ducati team manager expressed himself in no uncertain terms on the world championship fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin for the 2023 MotoGP championship.

“I believe that the World Championship will be decided in Valencia, because the three riders in the lead are all very fast. I wouldn’t feel like excluding Bezzecchi from the fight, because if he manages to return to 100% physical condition he could come back. For this reason we have to push at most from here until the end” began the Ducati team manager.

“‘The objective of those who race in the official team is to win the title. However, Martin has a contract with Ducati, he has less pressure on him, but he will not be satisfied with second position. The situation is different compared to last year, since Pecco he was fighting to catch up with Quartararo. I’m sure that experience will help him in these last races” continued the sports director.

“Bagnaia has grown and has a better awareness of his abilities. He has confidence in his abilities. Martin has pushed him to improve, as he has had an extraordinary season so far. I believe that Bezzecchi also still has the chance to win the title. 4 races and it will be important to maintain the right mental attitude. Mentality will be the key element for this season finale” concluded Davide Tardozzi.

©Getty Images