Showrunner David Zabel uncovers the intrigue about Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus and the sinister future of the second season with the possible great reunion

It’s never easy to bring a supporting character to stardom, but when we talk about Daryl Dixon, everything changes tone. This oaf hunter is now a continent away, in post-apocalyptic France. He is the gravitational center of his own series and, spoiler alert, perhaps he is now more than a mere mortal.

“I freed myself from the restrictions of the main arc and focused on an individual story, Daryl’s,” says David Zabel, the showrunner, for Collider. It puts us in a dimension in which Daryl has to carry the entire plot, solving problems and reacting to events. He is he prism through which the entire universe of The Walking Dead is reflected.

Does Laurent, the special boy, have supernatural powers?

The plot thickens when Laurent, a boy protected by a nun, played by Clémence Poésy, enters. Rumors suggest that Laurent could have supernatural abilities. “I want the public to interpret the mysteries of history,” suggests Zabel, who prefers to leave some unknowns open.

It’s unusual for an actor to have so much impact on a series, but Norman Reedus is an exception. “From day one, Norman and I have had a very healthy relationship,” Zabel explains. Reedus brings the experience of him playing Daryl for so many years and His influence is invaluable to the direction of the series..

Evolution of the walkers What to expect from the second season?

The series also does not forget the antagonists: the walkers. According to Zabel, the evolution of these monsters will continue at an increasing pace in the next season. But what exactly does the future hold for us? “There are famous places in Paris that would be very exciting settings for the action of the walkers,” says the showrunner, fueling the hype.

Laurent’s dilemma to kill his father and save Isabelle is a turning point in the plot. “The story of the boy torn between two father figures has always been an important element of the season,” Zabel reveals. He is strengthened by Daryl to do what he has to dowhich will potentially change who Laurent will be in the future.

Codron, the character many of us love to hate, is on a fascinating trajectory of development, especially in the upcoming season 2. Created to be complex and provoke empathy, its actor, Romain Levi, has added nuances that have resonated in the way expected. Codron is set to evolve in the new season, exploring more of his relationship with Genet, played by Anna Charrier, who also promises to have more depth to his character.

Both characters are far from static; They are on a path of constant change and growth. Not only protagonists like Isabelle and Daryl undergo these transformations, but also antagonists like Codron and, to a lesser extent, Genet. The series aims to keep things interesting, allowing the characters to breathe, live and move forward, something the creators are especially proud of.

Daryl and Carol: A long-awaited reunion

Fans have been waiting for years for Daryl and Carol to meet again, and it seems that the wait is over. “We always wanted to give that moment in the first season,” confirms Zabel. Carol grows closer and closer to Daryl, and the climax of their reunion is already palpable.

However, With a second season on the horizon and a lot of fabric to cut, the series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has already earned its place in the hearts of fans. Will Zabel surprise us with the evolution of walkers? Will we see Daryl and Carol together again? Will Laurent become a hero or a villain? The only thing that is certain is that this universe will continue to expand, and we will be there to tell about it.