The Killer director David Fincher admits he hasn’t watched Fight Club in 20 years and explains why

In an interview with GQ, director David Fincher spoke about this cult classic only in passing, undecided whether he will now walk away from the film out of dislike. “I haven’t seen Fight Club in 20 years,” he confessed. “And I don’t want to… It’s like looking at your elementary school photos, or something. ‘Yes, I was there.’” Fincher did not elaborate on why he viewed his older films with such indifference, leaving room to speculate whether he also feels the same way about 1995’s Seven, a definitive film that continues to generate a cult following.

Fincher spoke openly about his current film The Killer, revealing that it was a feat to make due to scheduling conflicts. He said that Michael Fassbender’s availability during filming was a serious concern, and said they had to work around his schedule to align it with other production variables. “I think we had to rush a couple things, because we had a five-and-a-half month window, and it was an 80-day schedule because there was a lot of travel,” he said. “So it was a matter of the Venn diagram of when it’s available, when we can get production together and when it’s not hurricane season.”

Fight club

The director was also willing to tackle unfinished and canned projects. He thought it was lucky that the planned sequel to World War Z didn’t happen., as it had better executed production elements in The Last of Us. According to rumors, Fincher was set to direct the film, but he backed out when Paramount failed to meet the expected production budget. It was also confirmed that he was involved in a draft of the initial Blade script in collaboration with David S. Goyer, who described Fincher’s treatment as “a fully developed visual discourse.” Fincher left that project to focus on Seven.

Fight Club and Se7en remain two of Fincher’s most revered films and are considered cult works today. Fight Club left such a mark on pop culture that it has since influenced television shows like Wednesday and movies like Barbie. It has also inspired numerous fan theories proposing strange crossovers with other films.

About The Killer

The Killer is the twelfth feature film by director David Fincher. Michael Fassbender stars as the nameless killer, whose carefully constructed life is disrupted after a hit goes wrong. Despite his personal mantra of remaining detached and methodical, he finds himself hunting down those who dare threaten him.

The film reunites Fincher with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, with whom he created the unforgettable serial killer thriller SE7EN (1995). Other collaborators include director of photography Erik Messerschmidt and production designer Don Burt, Oscar winners for Fincher’s MANK (2020). The cast also features Tilda Swinton and Arliss Howard, along with Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley and Sala Baker.

Cinema has long been fascinated with the mysterious lone wolf assassin, from LE SAMOURAÏ (1967) to THE AMERICAN (2010). In contrast to an unknown and glamorous figure, THE KILLER makes us participate in his inner thoughts, as well as his practical and anodyne reality.

“We thought it would be interesting if all the tropes of ‘cool’ assassin movies were removed,” says Fincher. “There are no nightclubs or tailored suits here: this man shops at airports, stays in chain hotels and does everything he can to go unnoticed. “He wanted him to be someone you wouldn’t notice on the street,” Fassbender says of his cold-eyed antihero. “He’s not a scary person that you could identify just by looking at him, but once you get inside his head…”

The Killer is the eponymous adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel written by “Matz” (Alexis Nolent). The story explores the limits of the revenge film. “In a revenge movie, you want to see people get revenge,” Fincher said. “We just use the idea to ask, ‘Or don’t you?’”

The Killer will arrive on Netflix on November 10.

Source: GQ