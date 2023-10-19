THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – Persib striker, David da Silva, has emphasized his commitment to achieve maximum results when his team visits Borneo FC headquarters in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 follow-up match, which will take place on Saturday, 17 October 2023.

According to him, team preparation, tactics and a strong mentality are the keys to success in facing the team at the top of the standings.

In his statement at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium (GBLA), David da Silva or DDS, as he is familiarly called, emphasized the importance of focus and high concentration in facing Borneo FC, which is considered one of the strong teams and a candidate to win this season.

According to him, mental factors are very determining in being able to win in this match.

Also read: Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie: Everything is fast, processing a regular KTP a week now only takes a minute

“We will focus and face it 100 percent. Preparing mentally is very important for this big match,” said David da Silva, quoted from @infonobarpersib_ Thursday (19/10/2023).

DDS was also aware that the match was taking place at Borneo FC’s home ground, which made it an additional challenge.

Even so, he and his colleagues still maintain high motivation to get the three points and maintain the positive trend they have.

“Facing them at home, of course it is always difficult to get 3 points,” said David da Silva.

Persib and David da Silva are committed to uniting and implementing the strategy that has been implemented by the coaching team, so that they can perform optimally in this big match.

Also Read: 5 Teas That Can Lower High Blood Pressure, You Must Try!