Recent photos of the protagonist of Superman: Legacy light up the networks with surprising comparisons. Will Henry Cavill’s shadow be too big for David Corenswet?

Who is this Superman with a beard? This question resonated strongly on social networks after the new photos of David Corenswet, star of the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. And yes, the comparison with Henry Cavill becomes almost inevitable.

Imagine walking down the street and you find yourself a David Corenswet more muscular and bearded usual. That’s what happened, and the images soon circulated, reviving the debate about his resemblance to Henry Cavill, the previous Man of Steel. J.ust Jared, via Corenswet News on X (formerly Twitter), was the source of these intriguing photographs.

The rise of Corenswet

Nobody forgets that this new Superman has some very big boots to fill. Cavill made his mark with his performances in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. It was last June when Corenswet was selected to be the new Clark Kent in Legacy, sharing the bill with Rachel Brosnahan, who will be Lois Lane. Prior to this, Corenswet was best known for his role in the Netflix series, “The Politician.”

Corenswet’s physique in the photos is a result of his working on a documentary about the late painter Jon Schueler, where he serves as director of photography and executive producer. Although everything seemed to indicate that Superman: Legacy would begin filming in early 2024, it seems that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike could delay things, perhaps until next spring.

What to expect from Superman: Legacy?

The film is the cornerstone of DC’s new phase, titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. In addition to Corenswet and Brosnahan, the cast also includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

James Gunn, who will direct, has received praise for his script, described as an “origin story in a workplace setting.” It contrasts with previous reports that pointed to a film focusing on a younger Superman.

Step back in time: Superman’s cinematic origins

If we talk about Superman in the movies, we must remember that Henry Cavill was not the first man of steel which won the hearts of fans. Before him, actors like Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh wore the red cape and blue tights. Reeve was a pioneer, and his 1978 Superman directed by Richard Donner marked a before and after in comic book adaptations. Routh, for his part, attempted to keep the legacy alive in 2006’s Superman Returns, albeit to more divided reviews.

Besides, Superman’s interpretation has varied greatly over time, from the virtuoso naïveté of Reeve’s Superman to the darker, more complex tone attempted with Cavill. This change in the narrative and character of the hero shows that each generation gets its own version of the Kryptonian, adapted to the tastes and problems of the moment. David Corenswet has before him not only the mission of succeeding Cavill, but also of leaving his own mark on a character that has evolved so much over the years.

More names on the horizon

As Gunn finalizes casting details, rumors about who will play Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen continue to circulate. Meanwhile, the director is also working on the first show of this renewed DC universe, Creature Commandoswhich will be released before the premiere of Legacy.

If you’re still wondering if David Corenswet can fill the void left by Henry Cavill, only time will tell. What is certain is that Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025and until then, speculation will continue to fill the networks and fuel our expectations.