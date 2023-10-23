What happens when the new Superman redefines the concept of invulnerability? David Corenswet gives his opinion

Here we go, anniversary celebration in Metropolis! Superman turns 85 and actor David Corenswet, chosen to play the hero in Superman: Legacy, presents a unique vision of the eternal debate about Kal-El’s invincibility. Is it really a drawback for the writers, or is it an opportunity to tell deeper stories?

Corenswet puts its finger on the sore spot

If we dare to delve into Superman’s career since his first appearances in comics, we will see that not everything has been flying and saving cats from trees. Kryptonite’s radioactivity debuted in 1943 with The Adventures of Superman, adding a new level of vulnerability to the character. As we progress, the dangers for the Man of Steel intensify. However, Corenswet is clear that the hero’s invulnerability is not a limitation for storytellers, but rather an opportunity.

But let’s go further back, to Superman from the 1978 film directed by Richard Donner. The filmmaker made the world believe that a man could fly, and he did it without the character having to throw a single blow. This approach makes it clear that Superman’s true power lies not in his strength, but in his ability to connect emotionally with people.

Superman’s invulnerability

Do you remember the effect that Henry Cavill did he have when he debuted as Superman? Well, David Corenswet could be next on that list, especially with his atypical reflections on the character. Not a big Hollywood name, but he has already proven his worth with performances in series like The Politician. And when asked about his resemblance to Cavill, he let slip that he wanted to play Superman. Well, here he is, and he promises to redefine everything we thought about Superman’s invulnerability.

Since the days of the radio serial Superman in 1943, people have tried to make the character more “deadly,” introducing things like the kryptonite. But Corenswet argues that it is not necessary, that there is much more to explore. Drama doesn’t always have to revolve around life or death; It can focus on how Superman interacts with the world, how he feels about being so powerful and yet so human. That, friends, is a fresh and necessary angle for these times.

Superman’s heart: more than muscles and cape

Superman’s true strength lies in his empathy. And, beyond his ability to stop bullets and lift buildings, what really makes this character unique is his power to understand and connect with the mortals of Earth. He is not a mere savior, he is a trustworthy friend, and that is what has kept him relevant for almost a century.

Zack Snyder’s vision for the character in Man of Steel and its sequels has generated controversy precisely because that spark of humanity is missing from his Kal-El. He is a more distant version, further removed from earthly problems. Corenswet, on the other hand, proposes a Superman who goes beyond mere survival to explore deeper dilemmas.

Everyone can die, except him

Now, the new movie Superman: Legacy poses a different premise: the hero doesn’t need to face a deadly threat to create a compelling narrative. The real tension comes when Kal-El’s loved ones, like Lois Lane or even Green Lantern Guy Gardner, are in danger.. Here, the drama is not what Superman does, but how he reacts emotionally to the constant challenges faced by his colleagues and friends.

Bright futures and pending filming

The film will not begin filming until the SAG-AFTRA union reaches a fair agreement for its members. But one thing is certain: David Corenswet’s Superman promises to break many molds. If you’re not worried about Superman’s survival, you can focus on worrying about the rest of the world, which can be just as exciting or even more exciting..

With all this information, it is clear that the problem is not Superman’s invulnerability, but how the narrators address that characteristic. And if anyone has the key to doing it in an impactful way, it’s David Corenswet.