In recent years, indie games have been where we find the most interesting and unrestricted ideas in the industry. Thanks to this, we have seen incredibly creative titles that are a breath of fresh air for various genres such as metroidvanias or roguelikes.

MINTROCKET is part of Nexon, so it is wrong to consider it an independent study. Still, in Dave the Diver they showed that, no matter how close they are to such a large company, they have an “indie soul” and the freedom to experiment and give people something that is genuinely fun and daring. It appears to be a calm, relaxing and simple delivery, but the further we go into its waters, we discover that its bottom is almost unreachable.

Touch the water with your feet

Our protagonist is Dave, a retired diver who enjoys life without worries, and one day, his friend Cobra calls him because he is opening a sushi restaurant in a tropical paradise, and he needs the services of his comrade to get the ingredients. Cobra quickly convinces us, and when we arrive at the beautiful island we meet Bancho, the local cook.

Bancho is one of the best chefs in the world, he has worked in the most prestigious restaurants in the world and is known for working only with the most exotic and unique ingredients in the area, so he asks us to take advantage of the extensive sea fauna to cook the most delicious sushi possible. But there is another detail: in addition to fishing, he also asks us to help him serve the dishes during the night.

So, the gameplay of Dave the Diver is divided into 2 (initially): during the day we dive and collect ingredients and at night we are servers at Bancho Sushi. They are 2 very different modalities, but they are mixed in the greatest way possible, to the point where it is very difficult to choose which one we liked the most.

5 star service

The diving starts very simple but little by little it uncovers rich and extensive elements. We start with a harpoon and a very simple suit that only allows us to dive for a short time and to a certain depth, but in the sea there are objects that help us feel more comfortable, such as oxygen tanks, upgrades for our weapon and rescue capsules in in case we run out of air and are far from the shore.

In the restaurant, our task is to serve green tea and deliver food to customers, but it goes beyond going with them, pressing a button and that’s it. To fill their glass, we have to use the lever and calculate the exact amount of drink to please them. To deliver the orders, we can run so that they wait as little as possible, but we have an energy bar that must be taken care of so that Dave does not lose his breath. It is also vitally important to check our wasabi garnish, because it is our main ingredient.

At the beginning, the diving part is relaxing, amazing, impressive and beautiful, because we are just sailing through the calmest waters of the sea, so the danger is minimal. On the other hand, our work in the restaurant is more laborious, stressful and hectic, because, although we have few customers, we must give the best impression to increase our reputation. This combination made Dave the Diver hook us from the first second and leave us wanting more.

Right on target!

Man to water!

As the days unfold, we meet memorable characters such as Dr. Bacon, who will ask us to investigate the sea to find remains of a lost civilization; Duff, a nerd obsessed with Chinese monkeys but who is a prodigy at making weapons; and Ellie, a marine biologist who will help us learn more about the ecosystem.

All of the NPCs we meet are incredibly charismatic and memorable; They are very varied and are written to be hilarious, interesting and so that we quickly grow on them. In addition, each one of us will assign us secondary tasks so that the fun in our adventure is endless. Some even have unique cinematics that really made us laugh out loud.

With the money we earn from our work in the sushi and from side missions we can upgrade our harpoon, oxygen tank and suit, and with this we gain the ability to dive deeper and discover new areas of the sea. This is how we realize that Dave the Diver has RPG elements, because there are several fields that we have to take care of and perfect to continue and see more of the world.

The game got very strange…

The deeper we swim, the more rare, exotic and tasty fish we find so that Bancho’s dishes give us better profits. Hunting these creatures first is simple: we must point our harpoon at them and that’s it, but as stronger animals later appear, it is important to increase the strength of our hook and ask Duff to build rifles for us capable of piercing them.

That relaxing part of diving becomes claustrophobic, anxious and dangerous, but without losing its impressive side. There are fish and sharks that made us scream, and it is motivating to discover new species because it makes us want to go deeper into this sea that little by little becomes more sinister and terrifying.

These fish and sharks are joined by bosses that are much larger, voracious and intimidating, but really uncomplicated. Their attack patterns are easy to decipher, and with a few hits we can defeat them. That doesn’t take away from the fact that finding them is fascinating, and that the gameplay takes a different turn, since sometimes our weapons are very weak against them, so we must take advantage of our environment to defeat them. They are very fun and welcome confrontations.

Hit me with your best shot!

a lost empire

Dave the Diver is a title that gives us a lot of freedom to play however we want, but it actually has a main story. As we mentioned, Dr. Bacon asks us to investigate a lost civilization that, apparently, lived centuries ago under the sea. We collaborated with him and, indeed, we discovered remains of this underwater city that, in fact, still exists.

We arrive at the maritime town, and its king tells us that something has been causing catastrophic earthquakes in the area, so we decide to help him find out what causes them and solve the problem. All this leads to us meeting new characters, creatures and regions, and the fun expands. Although the main story is very entertaining, we believe that it is not strong enough for us to focus solely on it.

It has somewhat weak points and missions that sometimes make us lose interest in it and better focus on what is really worth it: the secondary missions, areas, species and weapons that are unlocked in said section of the sea. There’s a lot to do in this new town, so getting there ultimately has a worthy reward.

We can pet baby orcas, 10/10 GOTY

Swim at your own pace

The strongest point of Dave the Diver is that it constantly introduces new elements that make every second of the experience a joy. For example, for our restaurant to gain more fame, it is important to provide impeccable service and for people to recommend it on their social networks. Additionally, from time to time there are special events that cause more people to visit us and talk about us.

Sometimes we also receive VIP clients, and we have to fulfill their whims so that they talk about us and we gain more followers and likes. It is very satisfying to see the faces and reactions they make when trying our dishes, and also to see how our reputation grows. It’s like seeing that a tweet that we put a lot of coconut into goes viral; It fills our ego but at the same time it is proof that our work bore fruit.

Added to this is that sometimes other chefs visit us and challenge us to a cooking competition. As they are chefs from all over the world, the theme of the contest varies, and it is our mission to adapt to it and emerge victorious. The best thing about these confrontations is that they are the only parts where we take control of Bancho, so instead of serving food like Dave, we become chefs.

And to think that in real life my water even burns…

This is how the gameplay introduces a new element: cooking mini-games. They reminded us of those from the Wario Ware saga because they are fast and challenge our reaction capacity so that the food is prepared in the best way and we emerge triumphant.

As in these cooking duels, in Dave the Diver there are many parts where we put aside diving and our work as waiters to do activities of all kinds. For example, once we meet Otto, we can run a farm and fish hatchery with him, so we suddenly feel like we’re in Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing. There is also a moment where we go into Duff’s dream and have a dance contest with Chinese monkeys, to name a few crazy things.

We may have spent 10, 15 or even 30 hours in Dave the Diver and think we’ve seen it all, but suddenly a minigame, a mission or a boss appears that changes the gameplay completely, even if only for brief moments. Each section is extremely enjoyable, and we never get bored, and this makes it an extremely fresh, entertaining and unique title.

Both the secondary and the main and the most minor activities are accompanied by a formidable soundtrack that adapts perfectly to each action. While we dive in the calmer waters, a song plays that perfectly expresses the sense of discovery and fascination of seeing the coral reefs and colorful fish of the sea, but once we go down and encounter more monstrous fish and bosses, the music changes. and gives us a greater feeling of isolation, danger and fear.

He definitely has very strange dreams.

low oxygen

The only defects we found in Dave the Diver for Nintendo Switch are: that the main story has slightly weak moments, that the game automatically closed 3 times and the loading times. These are too long and annoying, and it’s the only detail that tainted our experience a little.

Since there are so many places to explore and visit in this game, we are constantly moving from one location to another, and the time we have to wait for these transitions is long and very annoying. For example, we start the day on our boat, when we select “dive” a loading screen appears, several seconds pass and we are already at sea. If we move to a new region, we must wait again, and the same when we return abroad.

This applies in the diving part and when we want to go to our restaurant, to Otto’s farm, to the fish hatchery and in general in each transition from one activity to another. Hopefully this is resolved quickly with updates, because it’s the only aspect that really frustrated us and needs to be mentioned.

Is there anything that can’t be done in this game?

Verdict

Dave the Diver is an adventure you won’t find anywhere else. The Nintendo Switch is home to indie and AA titles that became instant classics and hold a dear place in fans’ hearts, but even so, this installment stands out and surpasses most. From the beginning to the end we enjoyed it with a smile from ear to ear and it reminded us why we love this entertainment so much.

Every twist in the plot and gameplay made us excited like children with a new toy, and all its facets and faces are extraordinary, fun and fantastic. We finished the main campaign and wanted to continue playing it, because fortunately, it keeps throwing out missions, ideas and activities so that the fun never ends. It is one of the most outstanding titles of 2023 by far, and a very easy recommendation to make for every gamer.

The important thing is the journey and who you share it with.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp