Il new update Of Dave the Diver arriving at October (no precise date yet specified), will bring a series of changes in gameplay, such as the presence of new creatures to fight and even a new VIP customer for the sushi restaurant. Scheduled for release later this month, the update will bring a slew of new content to the indie diving and management simulator Dave the Diverincluding a new area and new species.

According to the developer Mintrocketthe update will bring with it new night-exclusive creatures to be captured by the protagonist Dave. The update will also bring additions to agricultural systems of the simulator, including the possibility of having the help of other characters.

It will also be there glacier area to obtain additional new content, allowing players to explore the area that was previously only observed in story missions. The player who collects all the cards Marinca and thus capturing various creatureswill be put to the test by a “new, powerful boss”.

Dave the Diver was originally released as an Early Access title last year. Earlier this year, the game got its full release on Steam. Below the full interview of the developers who talk in more detail about the features of the new updatewaiting for the announcement of the official date on which it will be available.

Stay tuned to our site for further content updates Mintrocket.