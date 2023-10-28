The success of Star Wars live-action series like Ahsoka is due to Dave Filoni, who is passionate about the saga, as we can see.

Dave Filoni is a name that resonates strongly in Star Wars as this prolific creator has left an indelible mark with the series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, Clone Wars and Rebels.

Ahsoka’s first season came to its exciting conclusion earlier this month, leaving fans eager for more. As part of the celebration, official Star Wars social media accounts have been sharing emotional videos in which the actors reflect on their experience in the series.

With these words, Dave Filoni shares his perspective on the legacy of this iconic franchise.

“We all bring a little bit of Star Wars, what we like, and we hope it fits into that galaxy. George Lucas, he created this galaxy. He created these dynamics. Jedi, Sith. All these things I play. And I have been lucky that he has taught me many things. I always do my best to follow what he taught, and my nature comes into play. So you have whales and space wolves. You know, that’s part of it.”

Dave Filoni (cordonpress image)

Actress Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka, had words of praise for Dave Filoni.

“I am very happy that he achieved it. Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That’s not your average transition between animation and directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think, because of the disadvantages and stuff, this is like, Ah kind of status! So, I’m really excited for him because it really couldn’t happen to a better person. He is very talented, remarkable and incredible, and I love him. And I think what he learned doing in animation is a blow out of the water in directing and live action. So, as a fan, I’m excited to see that movie they make in the next few years, whether I’m in it or not.”

He added: “And I hope they invite me to perform, anyway.”

The Ahsoka series is available on Disney Plus with this link.