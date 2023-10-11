Dave Filoni in the ending of Ahsoka radically changes our conception of the Jedi ritual to create a lightsaber. What does this change mean?

Disenchantment of the lightsaber

Imagine spending years without your trusty lightsaber, being a Jedi in the middle of intergalactic conflicts. Finally, you have the opportunity to build a new one. But, instead of an initiation rite full of mystique, as he showed us The Clone Warsconstruction becomes a practical task stripped of all symbolism.

In the latest episode of Ahsoka, we see Ezra Bridger making a new lightsaber. There are no rituals, no deep emotional connections. It’s more like he’s putting together an IKEA piece of furniture. Ezra questions the narrative established by Filoni in Star Wars: The Clone Warswhere building a lightsaber was almost a spiritual journey.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Bridger not a typical Jedi. His journey from a street rebel on Lothal to a skilled Force user puts him in a unique category. After years of facing both external and internal challenges, including the absence of a lightsaber, is it so surprising that he quickly builds one? Perhaps his pragmatism is a reflection of his hard experiences.

This new approach to lightsaber construction could represent the new chapter in Ezra’s life, especially as he prepares for an inevitable confrontation with Thrawn. In this perspective, the absence of a mystical process may not be an omission, but rather a narrative choice that reflects the evolution of the character and the world around him.

A justified change?

For those who don’t know, in The Clone Wars we were presented with a glimpse into the process of creating the lightsaber as a transcendental act. The young Padawans had to find their own Kyber crystal and assemble their swords with utmost concentration and connection to the Force. In contrast, in Ahsoka, Ezra simply searches through drawers and assembles his sword without further complications.

One could argue that Ezra is already a veteran in these affairs, after all, this is his third sword. But still, the symbolism seems to have been lost. This sword is especially important to Ezra, not only because it is a new stage in his life, but also because it includes an emitter identical to that of his fallen master, Kanan Jarrus.

Enough for such a significant act?

While Ezra Bridger takes a more hands-on approach in building his new lightsaber, We cannot ignore the emotionality that Kanan Jarrus’s transmitter brings., his deceased Jedi master. The identical emitter symbolizes an unbreakable connection between master and apprentice, even after death. Is this homage enough to compensate for the lack of ritualism and spirituality that fans expect in the construction of a lightsaber?

On the other hand, we could argue that the Ahsoka series is exploring new dimensions of the Force and Jedi lore that don’t necessarily adhere to what has been previously established. Filoni has proven to be a master at playing with fans’ expectations as he delves into the complexities of the Star Wars universe. Perhaps this new insight into the construction of lightsabers is a clue to future revelations in this enriched universe.

A reflection of the saga or an unjustified change?

Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind both The Clone Wars and Ahsoka, has chosen alter one of his most mystical contributions to the lore of Star Wars. But is this modification a reflection of the evolution of Ezra’s character or an unnecessary simplification of the Star Wars universe? Ezra has been without his lightsaber for a long time, taking on challenges and enemies with pure Force skill. This could explain his more pragmatic approach when building his new sword. However, for fans who remember the emotional and spiritual depth In the creation of these mythical weapons, change could feel like an irrecoverable loss.

All episodes of Ahsoka are available now on Disney+.