Before being the Drax we all love, Dave Bautista walked around as a villain in the DC universe. But what was his role in the Smallville series?

Dave Bautista, the Marvel boy, did you know that he got his start in the DC Comics universe? Yes, you read correctly. Before we met him as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, this WWE heavyweight debuted on the small screen with Smallville. A twist in his career that not even he himself saw coming.

For those who don’t know, Smallville is the series that immerses us in Clark Kent’s adolescence, our Superman, from his student life in Kansas until he becomes the hero we all know. But in this article, the superhero we care about has tattooed skin and breaks thorns left and right.

A groundbreaking start

Dave played Aldar, an alien criminal who escaped from the Phantom Zone. Yes, in his first role he was already a ruthless antagonist, who used a deadly technique known as “Backbreaker” to finish off his enemies. Our Clark Kent (Tom Welling) had to work hard to stop him.

The most curious thing is that, according to an interview with Wired, Bautista never had acting aspirations. “The role in Smallville was something that came through my career in WWE. At that time, I had no desire to become an actor“, he confessed. And look where the man, one of the most recognizable faces of the Marvel universe, has come.

The tradition of fighters on the big and small screen

The thing about fighters moving to movies or TV is not new. John Cena has played Peacemaker in the DC extended universe, and who doesn’t know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, now turned into Black Adam. But, here the jewel in the crown is Bautista, who He dazzled in a role that barely lasted one episode, but left its mark.

It is noteworthy that Smallville was a hotbed for actors who would later join the Marvel universe. In addition to Bautista, the series also introduced us to Evangeline Lilly, Cobie Smulders, and Adrianne Palicki. It seems that Smallville had a radar for talent that would later shine in other comics adapted to the screen.

Bautista’s new aspiration in DC

And now, hold on to the chair. Bautista has been in talks with Warner Bros. to play the villain Bane in a future Batman project. Although at the moment nothing is confirmed, if James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, takes the reins of the DC universe… who knows what could happen!

If Dave Bautista becomes Bane in a future Batman project, we would be talking about a qualitative leap in his acting career. Imagine him, from a supporting role in Smallville to being one of Batman’s most iconic villains, facing the Dark Knight tooth and nail. It would not only mean a consecration in the superhero genre, but also an acting challenge for him. Playing Bane would require an emotional complexity that we haven’t seen in Drax, his Marvel character. You could say it would be like go from the minor leagues to the big leagues in the comic book universe.

A brief review of Smallville and its legacy

Smallville was a milestone in its time, mixing love plots with plots taken directly from the comics. The series changed the way we watch comic book adaptations on televisionand perhaps paved the way for Marvel and DC to bet more on this format.

So the next time you see Dave Bautista on screen, remember that before he became a Guardian of the Galaxy, this fighting titan was already breaking spines and stealing scenes on Smallville. Oh, by the way, if you’re in the mood for a trip down memory lane, Smallville is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.