For those who want to have Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at home, the date for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD versions is now available.

Lucasfilm and Disney have revealed the on-sale date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Since the fifth and final installment of the iconic action-adventure franchise will be released on December 5, 2023, marking a notable gap of 158 days between its release in theaters and its arrival in stores. This is almost unheard of in the film industry today.

In conjunction with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fans will be able to purchase several special editions, including a Best Buy SteelBook and a Walmart exclusive featuring an enamel pin designed to look like the item the protagonists are constantly searching for. Additionally, the 4K and Blu-ray versions will include exciting additional content.

The details of the special chapters.

Fans will find five chapters that explore the making of the film Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial:

Prologue: Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in this exciting opening that reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations and visual effects.New York: Director James Mangold shows the recreation of Manhattan in 1969 for the Moon Parade chase.Morocco: This episode looks at the stunts in the medina and the fight at the hotel, as well as introducing Indy’s new ally, Teddy.Sicily: Join Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) on an underwater treasure hunt in Sicily.Final: Discover the exciting climax from the Indiana Jones series and say goodbye to one of the most iconic heroes of all time.

Additionally, fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy a “score only” version of Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial, allowing them to listen to John Williams’ iconic music on a standalone track while watching the film.

What is it about?

Lucasfilm

This story is the fifth and final film of the famous archaeologist, played by Harrison Ford, and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Together, they attempt to locate a powerful artifact before former Nazi Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, uses it to alter the outcome of World War II.

Although Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial did not perform exceptionally well at the box office, grossing $383 million worldwide and a budget of approximately $300 million, Lucasfilm has not completely closed the door on future adventures of this beloved character. Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm, stated that the company would “never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford,” but is open to the possibility of reviving the franchise in television series formats in the future.

Indiana Jones and the Doom Dial will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 5, giving fans the opportunity to relive the iconic archaeologist’s exciting adventures at home.