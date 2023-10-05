“Data to count” in Bari, the national conference and the civic monitoring school to analyze the PNRR from another perspective

“Data to count, statistics and gender indicators for a fair PNRR”. The theme of the two days dedicated to gender inequalities which opens with is a programmatic manifesto the national conference scheduled in Bari on 6 October and continues with the feminist school of civic monitoring on PNRR funds on Saturday 7 October. The congress, organized by the Period Think Tank association of Bologna and the Department of Political Science of the University of Bari “Aldo Moro”, will be held at the same university in the “Aldo Moro” room from 9.00 to 18.00.

“We want to unite our voice with that of southern civil society. We ask the Government for investments that are truly effective in bridging the historic economic and social inequalities that characterize our country. The consequences of the pandemic and the management of PNRR funds require the institutions to change a decisive step in the fight against gender inequalities, which are increasingly profound. Municipalities and regions, as proximity entities, can pave the way for a new mode of governance that takes into account the different gender impact that investments and policies can have“, declares Giulia Sudano, president of Period Think Tank.

The theme at the center of the debate, the progress of the PNRR analyzed from a gender perspective, will be an opportunity to bring institutions and active citizenship to the same table. The proceedings will open with speeches by economists Gianfranco Viesti and Marcella Corsi. Housing well-being and access to housing for people with greater economic and social fragility, access to quality healthcare and measures to reduce women’s care work will be the three macro areas on which the working groups will focus in the morning. In the afternoon, the institutional round table will be attended by academic experts, political representatives of the Municipality of Bari and the Puglia Region, the regional secretary of CGIL Puglia and the president of Confindustria Puglia.

The conference will also see the participation of numerous groups operating in the area in favor of active citizenship, social justice and gender equality. Among these Cittadinanzattiva Puglia, ActionAid Italia, Third Sector Forum, Openpolis Foundation, Legambiente, Fidapa BPW Italiadistretto Sud-Est, States General of Women, just to mention a few.

On Saturday 7 October, thanks to the collaboration with the Monithon association, the civic monitoring school will start to discover and monitor the investments of the PNRR in Pugliain particular in the metropolitan city of Bari. The school, free of charge, will take place at the University of Bari, from 09.30 to 18.

To participate in the conference and the monitoring school it is necessary to register by filling out the appropriate form available on the Period Think tank website, www.thinktankperiod.org.

