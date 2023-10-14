A new clip from the latest episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been released, in which Daryl faces his greatest challenge. (Spoilers beware)

In the penultimate episode of the first season of the spin-off of The Walking Dead, Daryl is taken to an arena to face life or death against a variant of the walkers who have been injected with a mysterious serum that makes him stronger, more fast and unlike any undead Daryl has ever faced. Before the season finale, which will air on AMC and AMC+ on October 15, a scene has been revealed in which we can see a small preview of the bloody battle with the variant, highlighting that this new variant has in common an iconic element of the Xenomorphs from the Alien sagasince when Daryl stabs himself with his axe, the walker’s blood seems acidic.

You can see the preview below:

About the “Coming Home” chapter

Episode 6, of TWD: Daryl Dixon, titled “Coming Home,” was directed by Daniel Percival and written by Laura Snow and Jason Richman. A logline for the episode further shows how, in the finale, “Daryl goes on a mission.” The renewal of the second season has already been announced, so Daryl has the advantage of getting out of this situation successfully, but what do these variants of the walkers mean for the future? And why on earth would anyone want to create these types of variants?

What is also clear is that in the nearest future of the series she will have the help of her old friend Carol, since during the New York Comic-Con, AMC announced that Melissa McBride was officially joining the cast of the season 2, which will be retitled Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. This announcement follows Carol’s brief vocal cameo in Daryl Dixon’s previous episode.

About the series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl arrives on the coast of France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series follows his journey through a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find his way back home. However, as he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his final plan.

In addition to Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney. Reedus and McBride will executive produce The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for its upcoming second season, as well as showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere Sunday, October 15 on AMC and AMC+. Season 2 will also arrive in 2024 on AMC and AMC+ with production currently underway in France.